Heavy storm warning issued for 57 provinces, including Bangkok, as flood risk rises

SATURDAY, MAY 09, 2026
Heavy storm warning issued for 57 provinces, including Bangkok, as flood risk rises

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and heavy rain across 57 provinces, including Bangkok, with risks of flash floods and run-off.

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of heavy storms across 57 provinces, including Bangkok, saying that on May 9 upper Thailand will continue to face thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and heavy rain in some areas, especially in the North and Central region. The department said the weather is being driven by a high-pressure system, or cool air mass, from China covering the Northeast and the South China Sea, while southerly and south-easterly winds are bringing moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea across upper Thailand at a time when the area remains hot.

In the South, some areas are also expected to see heavy rain as easterly winds strengthen over the Gulf of Thailand and the region. Waves in the Gulf are forecast at around 1 metre, rising to more than 2 metres in thundery areas.

People in affected areas have been urged to watch out for thunderstorms and strong winds by avoiding open spaces, large trees, unstable buildings and weak advertising signs. They have also been warned about heavy and accumulated rain that could lead to flash floods and run-off flooding, especially in foothill areas near waterways and in low-lying ground. Farmers have been advised to strengthen fruit trees, protect crops and livestock, and take care of their health during the changing weather, while boat operators should avoid sailing in stormy areas. Dust and haze in upper Thailand are currently at slight to moderate levels because some areas have already seen rain.

Weather forecast from 6am today to 6am tomorrow

North

  • Thunderstorms in 70% of the region, with strong winds, hail and heavy rain in some places
  • Affected provinces: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun
  • Minimum temperature: 21-26C
  • Maximum temperature: 30-37C
  • South-easterly winds: 10-15 km/h

Northeast

  • Hot during the day
  • Thunderstorms in 30% of the region, with strong winds in some places
  • Mostly in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-37C
  • Easterly winds: 10-20 km/h

Central

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 70% of the region
  • Strong winds and heavy rain in some places
  • Affected provinces: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26C
  • Maximum temperature: 36-38C
  • South-easterly winds: 10-20 km/h

East

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 40% of the region and strong winds in some places
  • Mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26C
  • Maximum temperature: 34-38C
  • South-easterly winds: 15-30 km/h
  • Seas around 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundery areas

South (east coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the region, with heavy rain in some places
  • Mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-37C
  • Easterly winds: 15-30 km/h
  • Seas around 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundery areas

South (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the region, with heavy rain in some places
  • Mostly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun
  • Minimum temperature: 24-27C
  • Maximum temperature: 34-36C
  • Easterly winds: 10-30 km/h
  • Seas below 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thundery areas

Bangkok and surrounding areas

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 60% of the area
  • Strong winds and heavy rain in some places
  • Minimum temperature: 25-27C
  • Maximum temperature: 36-38C
  • Southerly winds: 10-20 km/h
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