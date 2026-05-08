Rain alert: thunderstorms in 60% of areas, heavy falls and gusty winds expected

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of widespread thunderstorms, gusty winds and heavy rain in some areas on Friday, May 8, 2026, as another surge of high pressure (cool air mass) spreads over the upper Northeast and the South China Sea.

The TMD said southerly and south-easterly winds are drawing moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea across upper Thailand, while heat persists—creating conditions for stronger storms.

People in affected areas are urged to take care during thunderstorms, avoid open spaces, large trees, weak structures and billboards, and be alert for heavy rain and accumulated rainfall that could trigger flash flooding and runoff. Farmers are advised to secure fruit trees and protect crops and livestock, and to look after their health during shifting weather.

In the South, strengthening easterly winds are expected to bring heavy to very heavy rain in places, with seas generally around 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. Mariners are advised to exercise extra caution and avoid storm cells.

Dust and haze in upper Thailand are expected to remain low to moderate, as rainfall increases in some areas.