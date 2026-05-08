Thai household debt warning grows as living costs keep rising

Thailand’s household debt situation in 2026 is becoming one of the key warning signs for the Thai economy, after the Trade Policy and Strategy Office released the findings of its February 2026 survey on people’s debt burdens and future trends.

Based on a sample of 6,469 people nationwide, the survey found that the proportion of people with debt had risen to 62.44%, up from 50.99% in the same period of 2025.

The figures clearly reflect that “debt is growing” on a broad scale, under pressure from steadily rising living costs, while incomes for many people have yet to recover quickly enough.

Although people are becoming more financially cautious by cutting unnecessary expenses, planning their finances and avoiding new debt, structural constraints such as insufficient income and higher living costs mean many households still have to rely on borrowing to keep going.

Broken down by occupation, the groups with the highest proportions of debt were state employees, farmers and self-employed workers.

Their formal debt proportions were as high as 89.09%, 82.71% and 80.28%, respectively.

State employees, whose incomes are relatively stable, were nevertheless among the groups with high debt, reflecting easier access to credit as well as borrowing behaviour aimed at buying assets such as houses and cars.

Farmers and self-employed workers, meanwhile, had different debt patterns, often borrowing for working capital and to cope with income uncertainty, especially in the agricultural sector, which depends on external factors such as weather and agricultural product prices.