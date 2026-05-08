CAAT says aviation operating at just over 60% as jet fuel takes 25-40% of airline costs

Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) says airlines have been forced to scale back operations as jet fuel costs surge, with flight schedules now running at just over 60% of pre-crisis operating plans amid heightened geopolitical tensions—particularly in the Middle East.

CAAT said the broader geopolitical situation remains volatile across multiple regions, but the Middle East conflict has intensified and appears increasingly prolonged. This has led some countries to restrict flight operations, close airspace, and prompted airlines to cancel flights or reroute services on multiple routes.

Since the situation escalated in February-March 2026, airlines have requested the cancellation of at least 1,900 flights, CAAT said.



Hormuz disruption adds to global energy instability

CAAT pointed to the crisis around the Strait of Hormuz—a key route for transporting crude oil—saying the disruption has become an accelerating factor undermining global energy stability. The strait typically carries around 20% of global oil consumption, and any interruption in shipments has direct implications for energy security, particularly for East Asia and Southeast Asia, which rely heavily on Middle Eastern energy supplies.

CAAT said the situation has continued to weigh on economic confidence and international travel, potentially affecting foreign tourists’ willingness to travel and, in turn, Thailand’s air travel demand.