CAAT and OCPB tighten passenger protections for flight cancellations

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) on Tuesday joined talks with the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) and relevant agencies on strengthening consumer protection measures when airlines cancel flights, including clearer compensation rules.
The move aims to make passenger rights clearer and fairer, amid an aviation industry facing disruption from volatile energy costs and international travel uncertainty.
Key measures for flight cancellations
1) Advance notice requirements
Airlines must notify passengers at least:
2) Refunds and passenger options
Refund timelines depend on how the ticket was purchased:
If passengers choose alternatives to cash—such as a credit shell, travel voucher, frequent-flyer miles, or other options—airlines must process these within 7 days after receiving complete documentation.
For passengers who still wish to travel rather than take a refund, airlines must arrange replacement travel to the same destination, or a nearby alternative, as soon as possible—either on the same airline or another carrier—on the same day or on another date, subject to the passenger’s consent.
3) Consequential damages
Passengers may ask airlines to consider compensation for consequential losses, such as accommodation, car hire, or other costs arising from flight changes. If an agreement cannot be reached, passengers may pursue their rights under the law or file a complaint with the OCPB under the Consumer Protection Act B.E. 2522 (1979).
4) Stronger passenger contact channels
All airlines must provide working and effective contact channels—such as a call centre or other support routes—capable of assisting passengers appropriately, with information made clearly accessible.
CAAT said it will hold further discussions with airlines on May 5, 2026, to improve how carriers communicate with passengers, make rights and options clearer, and speed up complaint handling.
CAAT said it will continue its role as regulator—overseeing fare caps, ensuring airlines comply with the law, and protecting passenger rights while supporting stability in Thailand’s aviation sector amid fluctuating energy costs.
Passengers who believe their rights have not been upheld can file complaints with CAAT via the website: https://complaint.caat.or.th/