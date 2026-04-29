CAAT and OCPB tighten passenger protections for flight cancellations

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) on Tuesday joined talks with the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) and relevant agencies on strengthening consumer protection measures when airlines cancel flights, including clearer compensation rules.

The move aims to make passenger rights clearer and fairer, amid an aviation industry facing disruption from volatile energy costs and international travel uncertainty.

Key measures for flight cancellations

1) Advance notice requirements

Airlines must notify passengers at least:

7 days in advance for international flights

3 days in advance for domestic flights

except in force majeure cases.

2) Refunds and passenger options

Refund timelines depend on how the ticket was purchased:

Cash purchases: refund within 14 days

Credit card purchases: refund within 45 days

Online travel agencies (OTAs): refund within 60 days

If passengers choose alternatives to cash—such as a credit shell, travel voucher, frequent-flyer miles, or other options—airlines must process these within 7 days after receiving complete documentation.

For passengers who still wish to travel rather than take a refund, airlines must arrange replacement travel to the same destination, or a nearby alternative, as soon as possible—either on the same airline or another carrier—on the same day or on another date, subject to the passenger’s consent.