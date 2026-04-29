Orange Line pushes Bangkok’s east-west hotspots as land prices climb

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) is accelerating construction of the Orange Line West (Bang Khun Non-Thailand Cultural Centre), which is expected to be completed and opened in 2030, linking with the Orange Line East (Thailand Cultural Centre-Min Buri), where construction is now 100% complete.

The latest estimate puts the East section’s opening at around January 2028, revised from the previous target of late 2027.

With private developers moving in around key stations, the project is expected to improve connectivity while boosting residential values and land potential along the corridor. The Orange Line is also projected to carry as many as 300,000 passengers per trip per day, moving commuters quickly between Bangkok’s western and eastern sides and creating new prime locations around major stations.

Key interchange stations are expected to be the main value drivers—particularly stations linking to existing and future rail lines.

A major focal point is Thailand Cultural Centre station, which connects with the MRT Blue Line and is seen as a crucial interchange. Rama 9 is also in the spotlight, with the area changing rapidly amid major landholdings, including MCOT land, and investment plans by Central Pattana on a prominent Rama 9 corner plot.

The shift also aligns with Bangkok’s revised City Plan (4th revision), expected to take effect around mid-2027, which is designed to better match land-use planning with rail mass transit—supporting housing, mixed-use development and more efficient land use, while encouraging travel by rail rather than private cars to help ease congestion and air pollution.