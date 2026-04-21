Pratunam flyover to close from April 24 for Orange Line construction

MRTA has therefore publicised the following alternative routes to help motorists avoid the area:

Si Rat Expressway via Yommarat toll plaza

Motorists coming from Nakhon Sawan Road and heading to eastern Bangkok should turn right at Nang Loeng intersection onto Phitsanulok Road, then turn left at Yommarat intersection to use the Si Rat Expressway via Yommarat toll plaza. They should exit onto Rama IX Road, turn right onto Phet Uthai Road, then turn left onto Phetchaburi Road to continue towards eastern Bangkok.

Si Ayutthaya Road route

Motorists coming from Nakhon Sawan Road and travelling to eastern Bangkok should turn right at Nang Loeng intersection onto Phitsanulok Road, then turn left at Uruphong intersection onto Rama VI Road. From there, they should turn right at Si Ayutthaya intersection onto Si Ayutthaya Road, continue onto Chatutthit Road and Rama IX Road, then turn right at the Rama IX-Pradit Manutham intersection to continue east.

Ratchadamnoen Nok Road route

Motorists travelling from Ratchadamnoen Nok Road to eastern Bangkok should turn right in front of the Royal Plaza equestrian statue onto Si Ayutthaya Road, then turn left at Wat Benchamabophit intersection onto Rama V Road. They should then turn right at Ratchawithi intersection onto Ratchawithi Road, pass Victory Monument, continue onto Din Daeng Road and Rama IX Road, and turn right at the Rama IX-Pradit Manutham intersection.

Boriphat Road route

Motorists travelling from Boriphat Road and heading east should turn left near Tang Yoo Huad onto Charoen Krung Road, then turn left at Mo Mi intersection onto Mittraphan Road. They should pass the 22 July Circle, continue onto Maitri Chit Road towards Rama IV Road, then turn left at Kluai Nam Thai intersection onto Sukhumvit 42 and continue onto Ekkamai Road.

Bamrung Mueang–Rama I route

Motorists travelling from Bamrung Mueang Road and heading to eastern Bangkok should continue along Bamrung Mueang Road onto Rama I Road, then proceed to Ploenchit Road. After that, they should turn left at Ploenchit intersection onto Wireless Road and continue onto Phetchaburi Road.

MRTA added that it has received support from the Metropolitan Police Bureau and local police stations in managing traffic around the construction zone. Measures include adjusting traffic light cycles in line with traffic flow in each direction, using queue-length and traffic build-up assessments to improve efficiency.

The authority said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and speed up works around Ratchathewi station, which is part of the adjoining construction area, in order to minimise traffic disruption as far as possible. Consultants and contractors have also been instructed to carry out the work in line with the Transport Ministry’s strict safety policy.

MRTA urged motorists to prepare in advance and allow extra travel time. Those who do not need to pass through the area are advised to avoid the construction zone. The authority apologised for the inconvenience and said further information on traffic diversions is available on 06 3217 6532.

As of the end of March 2026, overall progress on the Orange Line project between Bang Khun Non and Thailand Cultural Centre stood at 26.72%, comprising 29.19% for civil works and 7.86% for rail systems.

Meanwhile, the Orange Line section between Thailand Cultural Centre and Min Buri (Suwinthawong), where rail systems are being installed, had reached 48.73% completion.

Further information on the project is available on the website and Facebook page of the Orange Line project between Bang Khun Non and Thailand Cultural Centre.