Pratunam unveils multibillion-baht plan to become Bangkok’s Shinjuku

Leading businesses in Bangkok’s bustling Pratunam shopping district have joined forces with a bold vision: to create a version of Tokyo's Shinjuku, attracting a surge of tourists and reinforcing Thailand's position as a retail paradise.

The plan is bolstered by the Orange Line, whose Pratunam station is scheduled to open in 2029, boosting the district's connectivity and solidifying its status as Asia's wholesale heart.

"This is both a turning point and an opportunity for businesses in the Pratunam commercial area to reignite their vibrancy," said the Platinum Group, spearheading the initiative with the 7.8 billion baht "The Platinum Square" mixed-use project on the former Chaloem La Park site.

Krung Thong Plaza-Baiyoke is also investing heavily in renovations under the “Shinjuku plan”, aiming to draw shoppers, investors, and tourists alike.

Meanwhile, the Thai Hotels Association has proposed developing the area’s street food scene, envisioning a "Banthat Thong 2" culinary destination.

"The landscape of Pratunam's commercial business is undergoing a significant change," said Suthita Bhirombhakdi, executive vice president of The Platinum Group, highlighting improved access via the Orange Line for shoppers, residents, and tourists.

The Platinum Group – whose diverse portfolio encompasses The Platinum Fashion Mall, Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam, The Market Bangkok Ratchaprasong, Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong, and Pier111 office building – anticipates a substantial increase in customer traffic and spending with its latest project.

