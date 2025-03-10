Pratunam unveils multibillion-baht plan to become Bangkok’s Shinjuku

Leading businesses in Bangkok’s bustling Pratunam shopping district have joined forces with a bold vision: to create a version of Tokyo's Shinjuku, attracting a surge of tourists and reinforcing Thailand's position as a retail paradise.
The plan is bolstered by the Orange Line, whose Pratunam station is scheduled to open in 2029, boosting the district's connectivity and solidifying its status as Asia's wholesale heart.
"This is both a turning point and an opportunity for businesses in the Pratunam commercial area to reignite their vibrancy," said the Platinum Group, spearheading the initiative with the 7.8 billion baht "The Platinum Square" mixed-use project on the former Chaloem La Park site.
Krung Thong Plaza-Baiyoke is also investing heavily in renovations under the “Shinjuku plan”, aiming to draw shoppers, investors, and tourists alike.
Meanwhile, the Thai Hotels Association has proposed developing the area’s street food scene, envisioning a "Banthat Thong 2" culinary destination.
"The landscape of Pratunam's commercial business is undergoing a significant change," said Suthita Bhirombhakdi, executive vice president of The Platinum Group, highlighting improved access via the Orange Line for shoppers, residents, and tourists.
The Platinum Group – whose diverse portfolio encompasses The Platinum Fashion Mall, Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam, The Market Bangkok Ratchaprasong, Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong, and Pier111 office building – anticipates a substantial increase in customer traffic and spending with its latest project.
The 7.8-billion baht-The Platinum Square’s retail arm is due for completion in three years, with the hotel set to open in four years.
Piyalert Baiyoke, vice president of the Baiyoke Hotel Group, believes the Orange Line's completion will revolutionise Pratunam, elevating it to the standards of international hubs like Hong Kong and Shinjuku.
"The Pratunam economic area changes every 5-10 years," he said, noting its appeal lies in its blend of wholesale and retail, with increasing tourist numbers.
The group has allocated a multibillion-baht budget for renovation of Baiyok Sky Hotel and other properties in the Pratunam area. It operates 1,500-1,600 rooms in the Pratunam-Ratchathewi area, reporting a current occupancy rate of 80%, mainly from Asian tourists.
"With the Orange Line, we expect to double room rates after renovations," Piyalert stated.
Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association, highlighted Pratunam's shift from traditional wholesale to online sales, with ASEAN tourists being a key market.
He said the Orange Line will boost Pratunam's urban appeal by attracting renowned restaurants, creating a culinary destination akin to Banthat Thong.
"Foreign commercial areas like Shinjuku and Shibuya have famous restaurants that tourists target," he said.
Panthip Sueathes, co-manager of the Baiyoke retail project, emphasised that foreign account for over 50% of Pratunam's retail business.
Anchalee Tantivongsakij, manager of Krung Thong Plaza, anticipates a surge in customer traffic due to the mall's proximity to the Orange Line station.
The Pratunam retail and wholesale market generated over 5 billion baht in 2025, driven by foreign retailers and tourists.
Krung Thong Plaza, a 24-year-old fashion retail and wholesale mall, is investing 10 million baht in renovations and increasing its marketing budget by 10%. The mall aims to become ASEAN’s plus-size fashion hub within five years.
Meanwhile, the former Pantip IT mall is undergoing a 10-billion-baht rebranding as world-class food hub Phenix, aiming to attract 20,000 daily visitors. Wallapa Traisorat, CEO of the mall’s operator, Asset World Corp (AWC), said Phenix will feature a mix of wholesale, retail, and street food, focusing on culinary innovation and lifestyle experiences.