Second Army Area says Hill 225 most important strategic point

The Second Army Area said on Thursday that Hill 225, which Thai forces have recaptured, is the most important military strategic point and will help Thai troops gain full control of the situation along the border in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin.

The Second Army Area said it retook Hill 225 from Cambodian forces on Thursday morning, adding that the hill plays a crucial role in the fighting. It said the importance of Hill 225 can be divided into two main points.

First, it is vital for controlling a strategic route. Hill 225 serves as a strongpoint that can block and deter the opposing side’s advance, preventing it from sending reinforcements or supporting firepower into the main conflict area. Its elevated terrain also enables Thai forces to observe and monitor movement in the surrounding area effectively, giving them a strategic advantage.