Yuan hits strongest since May 2023 on report China told banks to curb US Treasuries

The yuan also benefited on Monday after the dollar logged its biggest drop in two weeks as the yen and commodity-linked currencies climbed, with both onshore and offshore yuan trading around 6.91 per dollar on Tuesday morning in Hong Kong.

The moves came after people familiar with the matter said Chinese officials urged banks to limit purchases of US government bonds and told those with high exposure to cut back, without setting any specific targets for size or timing.

The directive does not apply to China’s state holdings of US Treasuries.

“The warning from Chinese authorities to their banks about holding Treasuries is the type of messaging which is likely to be quietly doing the rounds in Europe and Asia. That’s positive for the yuan as global investors diversify into alternate currencies.” Mark Cranfield, Markets Live strategist.