Singapore, China and Thailand lead foreign investment in Myanmar

Of the 12 economic sectors, the largest shares of total investment went to the power sector (28.29%), oil and gas (24.64%), and manufacturing (14.65%).

At its first meeting of 2026, held on January 26 in Nay Pyi Taw, the Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC) approved 20 new projects worth US$62.911 million, expected to create more than 3,300 jobs.

The meeting was chaired by Union Minister U Mya Tun Oo, Chairman of the MIC, and attended by commission members.

The approved projects include four new foreign investments in the industrial and service sectors, along with 16 new local investments across industries such as manufacturing, hotels and tourism, power generation, housing construction, livestock and fisheries, and oil and gas.