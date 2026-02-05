Myanmar junta plans 'super-body' to tighten grip on military, new government

Naing Min Khant, a programme associate at the Institute for Strategy and Policy, Myanmar, said the proposed body’s remit is unusually wide, giving it influence over core national security functions as well as the legislative process.

He described it as an institutional overhaul that could place a “super-body” above the executive, legislature and judiciary, effectively serving as the country’s supreme authority.

A junta spokesperson did not respond to calls seeking comment.

Min Aung Hlaing seized power in a 2021 coup that removed the elected government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, sparking mass protests that evolved into a nationwide civil war.

More than 93,000 people have been killed in Myanmar’s violence since then, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.