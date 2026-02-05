In 2025, Hong Kong became a super springboard for regional expansion

In 2025, a total of 11,070 companies from around the world, including Chinese Mainland enterprises registered in Hong Kong, were up 11% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the number of start-ups hit a record high of 5,221.

The figures come from the “2025 Annual Survey of Companies in Hong Kong with Parent Companies Located outside Hong Kong” and the “2025 Startup Survey”, released by the Hong Kong government on January 26, 2026.

These numbers are not merely quantitative milestones.

They point to tangible structural momentum, driven by proactive policies, access to capital, and cross-border business expansion at both regional and global levels.

For Thai entrepreneurs, the question is no longer whether overseas expansion is possible, but where to expand next, with Hong Kong increasingly cited as a key regional launchpad.

Hong Kong: practical strengths that support business expansion

Hong Kong’s advantage lies in combining regulatory clarity, access to capital, and proximity to the Chinese Mainland market.