Hong Kong tower fire toll rises to 128, more arrests made

Authorities said they had concluded rescue operations at the Wang Fuk Court complex in the northern district of Tai Po, but warned the death toll may still rise.

MORE BODIES MAY BE FOUND

The fire in the Wang Fuk Court development started on Wednesday afternoon and rapidly engulfed seven of the eight 32-storey blocks in the complex.

"We do not rule out the possibility that more bodies could be discovered when police enter the building for detailed investigations," Hong Kong Security Chief Chris Tang told a press conference.

Tang also said fire alarms in the complex had not been working properly. The estate, housing more than 4,600 people, had been wrapped in bamboo scaffolding and green mesh for the renovations.

RESIDENTS' SURVEY RUINED HOMES

On Friday, dozens gathered at the scene with mourners laying flower tributes in front of the charred and smouldering buildings, while distressed residents, many of them elderly, surveyed the remains of their homes.

“This is my home. Look over there, the 10th floor, that’s where my home was. By the hills, that’s where my home used to be," one resident, identified only as Miss Yu, said.

"I really want to go back home, but my home is probably gone now. They won’t let us go back, so when I look in that direction, my heart feels so heavy.”