At least 14 killed in Hong Kong high-rise fire as flames engulf residential towers

Firefighters battled the intense orange flames throughout the night, with thick black smoke billowing from the 32-storey towers, which were surrounded by bamboo scaffolding and green construction mesh. The government had started phasing out bamboo scaffolding in March due to safety concerns, but it was still in use at the site. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Authorities reported difficulties in accessing the upper floors of the buildings due to extreme heat, and controlling the blaze became more challenging as night fell.

The fire broke out at the Wang Fuk Court housing complex, which consists of 2,000 apartments spread across eight blocks. The Fire Services Department stated that they had not yet determined how many people might still be trapped inside.

Firefighter among the casualties

Dozens of residents, visibly distressed, watched from nearby walkways as smoke billowed from the complex. A 71-year-old resident, identified as Wong, tearfully spoke about his wife being trapped inside one of the buildings.

Among the 14 confirmed dead was a firefighter, the Fire Services director reported, with more than 16 people injured. The fire department received the first reports of the blaze at 2:51 p.m., and by 6:22 p.m., it had escalated to a No. 5 alarm, the highest level. Strong winds helped spread the fire to seven of the eight blocks in the complex.