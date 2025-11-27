Hong Kong police arrest three as apartment fire death toll rises to 44, hundreds missing

The blaze, which erupted on Wednesday afternoon, is believed to have spread due to unsafe scaffolding and foam materials used during ongoing maintenance work, authorities reported on Thursday.

Firefighters worked through the night to rescue residents potentially trapped on the upper floors of the Wang Fuk Court housing complex in the Tai Po district. However, the intense heat and thick smoke made it difficult to access certain areas.

The complex, which comprises 2,000 apartments across eight blocks, has been a site of extreme devastation. By early Thursday, firefighters had managed to control the flames in four of the blocks, while operations continued in the remaining three after more than 15 hours.

Despite their efforts, footage from the scene showed flames still consuming at least two of the 32-storey towers, with heavy smoke billowing from several others.

Police revealed that some of the buildings had been covered with plastic mesh and protective sheeting that may not have met fire safety standards. Additionally, they found that windows in one unaffected building had been sealed with foam material as part of the maintenance, a move that is now under scrutiny.