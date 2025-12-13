Suphajee says US sends ‘positive signal’ on Thai–US trade, USTR to start technical tariff talks

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun says the United States has given a “positive signal” on moving Thai–US trade talks forward, with Washington indicating it will ask the US Trade Representative (USTR) to begin technical-level discussions on tariffs and trade with Thailand.
She was speaking on December 13, 2025, a day after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump to discuss the Thai–Cambodian border crisis. Suphajee and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow listened in from the Thai side, while the US Secretary of State joined from Washington.
Suphajee said that apparent differences in wording between the public statements of the leaders reflected the selective emphasis and context of each side, rather than any real divergence in core views or policy direction.
“The substance of the discussion remained focused on seeking peace and stability in the region,” she said, adding that the prime minister had clearly stressed that Thailand’s actions were aimed at defending sovereignty, security and public safety, in line with international law.
At the end of the call, Trump asked about progress in Thai–US trade negotiations and said he would work to speed up talks, noting he had not forgotten previous commitments on the issue.
Thailand asks US to separate trade from security
Suphajee said that on the same afternoon she held talks with senior officials at the US Embassy in Bangkok, where she:
“If negotiations are delayed, both sides will simply receive the benefits later than they should,” she warned.
She also briefed US officials on her recent meeting with the US–ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and some 40 US companies investing in Thailand, led by Ted Osius, USABC Senior Vice President, who visited Thailand on November 11.
Suphajee said US businesses and USABC members had consistently urged both governments to:
This is particularly important for products the US cannot produce domestically, she noted, such as Thai jasmine rice and other agricultural goods that the US must import.
“The business communities on both sides clearly want to see trade negotiations concluded as soon as possible,” Suphajee said.
US State Department moves to nudge USTR
Suphajee added that on the morning of December 13, the US State Department had informally notified Bangkok that it would coordinate with USTR to move talks forward at a technical level.
She described this as a positive sign that the US administration shares Thailand’s view on the importance of deepening and stabilising economic ties through a joint tax and trade framework.
Such a framework, she said, would help ensure that Thai–US trade and investment continue to grow in a stable, predictable way, despite broader geopolitical tensions.