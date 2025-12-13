Suphajee says US sends ‘positive signal’ on Thai–US trade, USTR to start technical tariff talks

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun says the United States has given a “positive signal” on moving Thai–US trade talks forward, with Washington indicating it will ask the US Trade Representative (USTR) to begin technical-level discussions on tariffs and trade with Thailand.

She was speaking on December 13, 2025, a day after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump to discuss the Thai–Cambodian border crisis. Suphajee and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow listened in from the Thai side, while the US Secretary of State joined from Washington.

Suphajee said that apparent differences in wording between the public statements of the leaders reflected the selective emphasis and context of each side, rather than any real divergence in core views or policy direction.

“The substance of the discussion remained focused on seeking peace and stability in the region,” she said, adding that the prime minister had clearly stressed that Thailand’s actions were aimed at defending sovereignty, security and public safety, in line with international law.

At the end of the call, Trump asked about progress in Thai–US trade negotiations and said he would work to speed up talks, noting he had not forgotten previous commitments on the issue.