Thailand–Cambodia border clash tests Trump's tariff diplomacy

Thailand’s foreign minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, has been at pains to separate the border crisis from trade talks with Washington.

In October, the United States and Thailand unveiled a reciprocal trade framework that keeps a 19% tariff on Thai products while earmarking sectors where duties could potentially be reduced.

“We already think it is unfair that we face a unilateral 19% tariff, and now they might consider imposing even more if they are unhappy,” Sihasak said in an interview on Tuesday.

Risk and reward ahead of snap elections

Thailand and Cambodia have been at odds over stretches of their 817-kilometre (508-mile) frontier for more than a century. Competing claims have repeatedly stalled formal demarcation efforts, setting the stage for periodic military flare-ups.

The latest violence comes at a politically sensitive time for Bangkok. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who assumed office in September after his predecessor was forced out over the border issue, is expected to dissolve parliament next month and call snap elections for March.

Anutin is already under pressure for what critics say was a sluggish response to deadly flooding in the south last month, a misstep that could undermine his Bhumjaithai Party’s electoral prospects.

“This situation puts Bhumjaithai in a position where it feels compelled to prove it can lead in a crisis during a very short time in power, and clearly with one eye on the upcoming vote,” said Laura Schwartz, a senior analyst at risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft.

Fears of further tariff action from Washington remain in the background. Yet Anutin and his party may see political advantage in drawing a sharp line between trade and security, projecting a tougher stance on both.

According to Voranai Vanijaka, a lecturer at Thammasat University in Bangkok, Anutin was sharply criticised by hardline nationalists when he signed the Trump- and Malaysia-brokered ceasefire earlier this year.

“So for now, he is going to keep Trump at arm’s length,” Voranai said.

Public opinion also appears to favour a firm line. A nationwide survey conducted in August indicated that Thais place far greater trust in the military, which has taken the hardest stance against Cambodia, than in civilian politicians.

“Thailand may well suffer a tariff backlash in the short term, but it is counting on its military superiority and on the limited scale of the conflict,” Chong said.

“The calculation in Bangkok is that it can ride out the pressure, and that the Trump administration will eventually accept the outcome on the ground.”

Reuters