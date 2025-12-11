Ten charged in Mandalay for distributing anti-election leaflets

Authorities also reported several similar incidents in other regions.

In Shwegu, Kachin State, three armed KIA members allegedly threatened Ward Administrator U Tin Myaing on November 5, warning him not to take part in election duties.

They were charged on December 1 under Section 24(a). In Hopin, also in Kachin State, four armed men abducted a village clerk on November 27, seized voter lists, burned them in the forest, and threatened her not to participate in election work; they were charged on December 7 under Section 24(b).

In Yangon’s Dagon North Township, a man named Kyaw Min Oo was arrested after livestreaming comments on Facebook that authorities said misled the public about election procedures.

He was charged on December 2 under Section 23(a). In Htantabin Township, a resident named Than Kyine Soe was charged on December 5 under Section 24(a) for destroying an election campaign signboard belonging to the 88 Generation Student Youth (Union of Myanmar) Party.