Ten charged in Mandalay for distributing anti-election leaflets

Police said the group threw the leaflets along 29th Street between 84th and 85th Streets at around 6.15am on December 3, while shouting messages aimed at misleading the public about the election.
Security forces charged them and opened a case under Section 23(b) for attempting to disrupt the 2025 multi-party general election.
Authorities also reported several similar incidents in other regions.
In Shwegu, Kachin State, three armed KIA members allegedly threatened Ward Administrator U Tin Myaing on November 5, warning him not to take part in election duties.
They were charged on December 1 under Section 24(a). In Hopin, also in Kachin State, four armed men abducted a village clerk on November 27, seized voter lists, burned them in the forest, and threatened her not to participate in election work; they were charged on December 7 under Section 24(b).
In Yangon’s Dagon North Township, a man named Kyaw Min Oo was arrested after livestreaming comments on Facebook that authorities said misled the public about election procedures.
He was charged on December 2 under Section 23(a). In Htantabin Township, a resident named Than Kyine Soe was charged on December 5 under Section 24(a) for destroying an election campaign signboard belonging to the 88 Generation Student Youth (Union of Myanmar) Party.
In Tarmwe Township, a woman named Thandar Oo was charged on November 30 under Section 23(a) for sharing social media posts that authorities said distorted public opinion about election processes.
The authorities stated that they will continue taking action against individuals who obstruct or disrupt the upcoming 2025 multi-party general election through speeches, protests, online activities, or damage to election materials.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network