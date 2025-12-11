Thai investors weigh shifting production from Cambodia as garment sector risk rises

Since the first round of clashes, there has been no sign that the private sector will invest or expand further in the short to medium term, due to uncertainty over several factors: rising production costs, logistics problems and the erosion of Cambodia’s tax advantages.

“Many factories in Cambodia, especially around Phnom Penh, were originally set up as second or third production bases for plants in Thailand. But they still rely on key customers and raw materials from Bangkok.

“When the border crossings are shut, upstream fabric shipments from Thailand are delayed: what used to take three days by road now has to go by sea, taking about two weeks. This disrupts the supply chain, and many operators have started ordering fabric from Vietnam instead, accounting for around half the value of what they previously bought from Thai suppliers,” Thavorn said.



Looking for new production bases to replace Cambodia

Production costs in Cambodia have risen two to three times, driven by both transport and labour expenses. The Cambodian government has raised the minimum daily wage from 250 baht to 300 baht in an effort to lure workers back to the country, while Thailand’s minimum wage is around 400 baht per day. This means Cambodia’s labour-cost advantage has narrowed to only about 20%. Even so, many Cambodian workers still want to return to work in Thailand because incomes remain higher.

Thavorn said that Cambodia’s key advantage used to be preferential tariff treatment under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) granted by the United States and the European Union, but those benefits have now disappeared. The EU withdrew its preferences in 2020, while the US has adjusted Cambodia’s status to be in line with other countries. As a result, Cambodia’s export costs are now no different from those of Thailand, Vietnam or Indonesia.

“If the border crossings do not fully reopen soon, Cambodia’s garment industry will be hit even harder. Higher costs will cause customers to cut their orders, and many Thai factories may gradually scale down production in Cambodia and shift back to manufacturing in Thailand instead,” Thavorn said.

He added that over the next two to three years, business expansion in Cambodia is likely to keep declining if the border situation and cost structure do not improve. There is therefore a high likelihood that operators will steadily withdraw their production bases, either back to Thailand or to other countries.



Sales in the Cambodian market decline

The Thai-Cambodian conflict has now dragged on for more than five months. The latest clashes along several sections of the border since last weekend have further underlined the persistent tensions between the two countries.

A survey of Thai businesses with operations or factories in Cambodia found that all have been affected. The impact extends to companies that do not have factories there but export goods to the Cambodian market or rely on cross-border trade; they are all facing a sharp drop in sales.

Previously, several Thai brands had already disclosed the impact from the Cambodian market. Malee Group Public Company Limited, which sells dairy products, fruit juices and coconut water, reported that its third-quarter sales fell by 2.3%, with the main factor being a slowdown in dairy product sales in Cambodia.

Karmarts Public Company Limited has seen its Cambodian market sales fall by 7-8 million baht per month, particularly over the past three months, when the impact has been continuous and the situation has entered its most severe phase.



Adjusting packaging to escape the “witch-hunt”

A business-sector source said the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia has significantly affected the sales of consumer goods for many companies, with some estimating initial losses in the billions of baht, even for products that previously held up to 80% market share.

The source said that, in response, many companies have begun to adapt in several ways. These include adding Khmer language to product labels and putting the Cambodian flag on packaging so that goods appear to be local products. Marketing under clearly Thai-branded identities has largely been put on hold.

Given that these businesses operate in many countries and have been active in Cambodia for decades, Thai operators believe they can stand on their own without relying on the Cambodian market. For now, Cambodia has effectively been removed from their business equations so that the loss of Cambodian revenue does not derail overall business plans.

“At this moment, Thailand’s security and sovereignty are of the highest importance,” the source said.

Thai brands active in the Cambodian market continue to face a strong backlash, with a “witch-hunt” atmosphere emerging against shops that still sell Thai products, forcing many companies to adjust.

This picture is in line with comments previously made by Sathien Sathientham, group chief executive of Carabao Group, who said the Thai-Cambodian conflict had wiped out hundreds of millions of baht in sales of the company’s energy drinks in Cambodia.

The impact on Thai brands has continued, he noted, as influencers produce content visiting shops and publicly criticising those that stock Thai goods as unpatriotic, questioning why they still sell Thai products.

Even so, business operators say they simply hope the current conflict will find a way out so that the situation can improve and trade can eventually return to normal.