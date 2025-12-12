‘Bew’ breaks 10 seconds for SEA Games gold; December 12 schedule goes live

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2025

Thailand shines at the 33rd SEA Games as “Thep Bew” Puripol breaks 10 seconds in the 100m, women’s volleyball reach semis and multiple sports add golds

‘Bew’ breaks 10 seconds for SEA Games gold; December 12 schedule goes live

SEA Games 2025 Medal Standings Summary – December 11, 2025 (Updated 11:00 PM)

On the second day of the 2025 SEA Games, Thai athletes earned 22 more gold medals. Thailand now leads the medal table with 41 gold, 24 silver, and 14 bronze medals.

Vietnam is in second place with 14 gold medals, followed by Indonesia in third with 13.

Singapore is fourth with 9 gold medals. The Philippines is fifth with 5 gold medals, and Malaysia is sixth with 3.

Myanmar has won 2 gold medals, Laos has 1, and Brunei and Timor-Leste have not yet won a gold medal.

 

Thailand’s athletes delivered a landmark day at the 33rd SEA Games on December 11, 2025, with sprint star “Thep Bew” Puripol Boonson making history in the 100 metres and the women’s volleyball team cruising into the semi-finals, while Taekwondo, gymnastics and other sports added to the country’s growing gold tally.

‘Bew’ breaks 10 seconds for SEA Games gold; December 12 schedule goes live

‘Thep Bew’ makes history in 100m sprint

The main spotlight fell on the track at Supachalasai Stadium, where Puripol Boonson became the first Thai sprinter ever to run under 10 seconds in the men’s 100 metres.

Heats: Puripol stunned the field in the preliminary round with a time of 9.94 seconds, smashing both the national and SEA Games records and entering the history books as Thailand’s first sub-10 sprinter.

Final: He then held his nerve in the evening final, winning gold with a time of 10.00 seconds, securing his second consecutive SEA Games title over 100 metres.

Thailand’s athletics team added three more golds:

  • Kieran Tuntivate in the men’s 1,500 metres
  • Kittipong Boonmawan, who defended his title in the men’s hammer throw
  • Subenrat Insaeng, who claimed an incredible eighth straight gold in the women’s discus

‘Bew’ breaks 10 seconds for SEA Games gold; December 12 schedule goes live

Thai women’s volleyball into semis, badminton stars advance

Women’s volleyball: The Thai women’s team, 16-time SEA Games champions, maintained their dominance with a commanding 3–0 win over the Philippines (25–11, 25–17, 25–16). The victory gave them a perfect 6 points and top spot in Group A, sending them into the semi-finals, where they will face the runners-up from Group B on December 14.

Badminton (individual events): Thai shuttlers also impressed in the early rounds: Ratchanok Intanon swept aside her Myanmar opponent 2–0. Supanida Katethong beat her Vietnamese rival 2–0.

In men’s singles, Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul and Kantaphon Wangcharoen both advanced to the quarter-finals.

‘Bew’ breaks 10 seconds for SEA Games gold; December 12 schedule goes live

Gold rush in Taekwondo, gymnastics and other sports

Thai athletes continued to shine across multiple disciplines:

Taekwondo – 3 golds (Kyorugi): Patcharakan Poolkerd – women’s 46kg; Piyachatreutai Chareewan – women’s 67kg; Chaichon Cho – men’s 87kg

Artistic gymnastics – 1 gold: “Beam” Thikamporn Surinthorntha, ranked fifth in the world, finally captured his first SEA Games gold after a 10-year wait, winning the men’s floor exercise with a score of 14.000.

Snooker – 1 gold: The Thai women’s team of Mink, Ploy and Mind brushed aside Indonesia 3–0 to secure gold in the women’s team event.

Extreme sports – 2 golds: Thailand made a flying start by taking two team golds in wake surf and wakeboard.

MMA – 1 gold: “Am” Kanchuta Phattharaboonsorn dominated her bout, winning by first-round TKO against an Indonesian opponent to claim gold in the women’s 54kg division.

With record-breaking performances on the track and a steady flow of golds from combat, precision and extreme sports, Thailand’s contingent ended the day with momentum firmly on their side in the race for SEA Games glory.

SEA Games 2025 schedule today: December 12, 2025 – battle for gold heats up

For Friday, December 12, 2025, the 33rd SEA Games features a packed schedule with medal events in several major sports that Thai fans have been eagerly waiting for:

Swimming / artistic swimming (9am–8.30pm)


Multiple finals will take place at the SAT swimming pool, including:

  • Women’s 100m freestyle
  • Women’s 400m individual medley
  • Men’s 4x100m medley relay
  • Plus medal events in artistic swimming.
  • Athletics: evening gold-medal rush (9am–7pm)

The main focus will be on the evening finals at Supachalasai Stadium, with key events including:

  • Women’s hammer throw
  • Men’s high jump
  • Women’s shot put
  • Men’s and women’s 400m finals
  • Men’s and women’s 110m hurdles finals
  • Badminton (10am–6pm)
  • Quarter-final matches in both singles and doubles, men’s and women’s, to determine who moves on to the semi-finals.
  • Boxing (from 2pm)
  • The boxing competition enters the opening and quarter-final rounds in both men’s and women’s divisions at Chulalongkorn University.
  • Football / futsal (from 4.30pm)

Men’s football: a high-stakes clash between Indonesia and Malaysia at 6pm in Chiang Mai.

Women’s futsal: Thailand vs the Philippines in the group stage at 4.30pm.

  • Judo / jiu-jitsu / karate / taekwondo
  • Combat sports begin handing out medals, especially in:
  • Judo (1pm–6pm)
  • Taekwondo (10am–3pm) in multiple fighting weight classes.
  • Sepak takraw (from 9am)

Thailand’s men’s and women’s takraw teams are in action in the opening round. The women’s team plays two matches, against:

The Philippines at 9am

Vietnam at 6pm

There will also be medal action in several other sports, including billiards and snooker, baseball, canoeing, cricket, BMX cycling, extreme sports, golf, gymnastics, hockey and shooting.

Click to read the full SEA Games 2025 schedule for today, December 12, 2025.

Watch the day’s events live on Thairath TV 32, ONE 31, PPTV 36, T Sports 7 and TrueVisions NOW.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy