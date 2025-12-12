‘Bew’ breaks 10 seconds for SEA Games gold; December 12 schedule goes live

SEA Games 2025 Medal Standings Summary – December 11, 2025 (Updated 11:00 PM)

On the second day of the 2025 SEA Games, Thai athletes earned 22 more gold medals. Thailand now leads the medal table with 41 gold, 24 silver, and 14 bronze medals.

Vietnam is in second place with 14 gold medals, followed by Indonesia in third with 13.

Singapore is fourth with 9 gold medals. The Philippines is fifth with 5 gold medals, and Malaysia is sixth with 3.

Myanmar has won 2 gold medals, Laos has 1, and Brunei and Timor-Leste have not yet won a gold medal.

Thailand’s athletes delivered a landmark day at the 33rd SEA Games on December 11, 2025, with sprint star “Thep Bew” Puripol Boonson making history in the 100 metres and the women’s volleyball team cruising into the semi-finals, while Taekwondo, gymnastics and other sports added to the country’s growing gold tally.

‘Thep Bew’ makes history in 100m sprint

The main spotlight fell on the track at Supachalasai Stadium, where Puripol Boonson became the first Thai sprinter ever to run under 10 seconds in the men’s 100 metres.

Heats: Puripol stunned the field in the preliminary round with a time of 9.94 seconds, smashing both the national and SEA Games records and entering the history books as Thailand’s first sub-10 sprinter.

Final: He then held his nerve in the evening final, winning gold with a time of 10.00 seconds, securing his second consecutive SEA Games title over 100 metres.

Thailand’s athletics team added three more golds: