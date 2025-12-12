Do Kwon gets 15-year prison term over TerraUSD crash

US District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer told a Manhattan federal court that Kwon had repeatedly misled everyday investors who believed his project could protect their savings, delivering a sharp rebuke as he imposed the 15-year term.

Kwon, 34, co-founded Singapore-based Terraform Labs and helped develop TerraUSD, promoted as a “stablecoin” meant to hold at $1 even during crypto market turbulence. He later pleaded guilty and admitted he had misrepresented key facts to investors, including how the token regained its peg after slipping below $1 in May 2021.

Prosecutors said Kwon claimed an algorithm known as the Terra Protocol restored the price. Instead, they alleged he arranged for a high-frequency trading firm to quietly purchase millions of dollars’ worth of the token to shore up its value.