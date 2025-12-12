People’s Party presses Bhumjaithai over ‘broken’ charter pact on Senate veto

At around 11.15pm on December 11, 2025, at Parliament, list MP Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party and opposition chief in the House, spoke to reporters after the special joint sitting on charter amendments ended in disappointment for reform advocates.

Natthaphong said it was “regrettable” that, in the second reading, Section 256/28 was amended in a way that restores the old rule: any new constitution must first win the support of one-third of senators before it can be put to a referendum. This ran counter to the committee majority’s proposal – previously backed by Bhumjaithai – to allow a new charter to pass with more than half of the combined House–Senate vote, without a special Senate quota.

He revealed that before the vote he had told Bhumjaithai directly that, if the draft left Parliament with the one-third Senate veto intact, the People’s Party would be unable to accept moving on to the third reading. The switch in the chamber, he said, meant Bhumjaithai had effectively stepped away from the spirit of the MOA on constitutional reform agreed between the two parties.

Even so, Natthaphong stressed that one “last task” remains: pushing through a referendum on the first gateway question about drafting a new constitution, to be held alongside the next general election. That motion passed the joint sitting, and he called on the Bhumjaithai-led government – caretaker or otherwise – to prove it retains “some sincerity” by having the Cabinet formally resolve to hold the referendum as mandated by Parliament.