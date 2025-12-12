Saha Group Forges Strategic Alliance with China's Yuyuan to Expand ASEAN Consumer Footprint

Thai conglomerate partners with Shanghai retail giant to develop beauty, fashion, F&B and jewellery businesses as Thailand-China ties mark 50-year milestone.

Saha Group has signed a strategic partnership with Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart (Group) Co., Ltd., one of China's largest consumer conglomerates, in a deal that positions Thailand as a gateway for bilateral trade expansion across Southeast Asia.

The memorandum of understanding encompasses four key sectors—cosmetics, fashion, food and beverage, and gold jewellery—with both parties committing to integrate their respective strengths in supply chain management, manufacturing, distribution and product innovation.

Complementary Capabilities

Thamarat Chokwatana, President and Executive Chairman of ICC International Public Company Limited, which operates under the Saha Group umbrella, described the agreement as transformative for the Thai conglomerate's regional ambitions.

"This collaboration represents far more than a commercial arrangement—it marks a pivotal moment in diversifying our business portfolio and enhancing our capacity to deliver international-standard products to Thai consumers," Thamarat said.

He emphasised that Saha Group's certified manufacturing facilities, established supply chains and nationwide retail network would facilitate Yuyuan's market entry in Thailand, whilst both organisations shared commitments to sustainability and long-term value creation.

Under the partnership framework, Saha Group will oversee supply chain operations, production, distribution and retail access throughout Thailand, ensuring effective market penetration and consumer reach.