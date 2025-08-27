SAHA Group Launches THB1bn Community Mall as Bangkok Retail Market Shifts Towards Localised Shopping

SAHA Group has officially opened KINGSQUARE Community Mall, a 1 billion baht retail development on Rama III Road, on Wednesday as Thailand's retail sector continues its shift towards community-focused shopping destinations.

The five-storey mall, spanning 23,000 square metres with 216 parking spaces, forms part of SAHA Group's broader mixed-use KINGSQUARE project, which includes King's College International School Bangkok, KingsQuare Residence, and Dusit Suites KingsQuare.

The development aligns with Bangkok's emerging trend of community malls that counter the city's traditional approach of large air-conditioned shopping centres filled with luxury showrooms, instead focusing on experiential retail and localised services.

"KINGSQUARE Community Mall springs into operation out of SAHA Group's determination to elevate the quality of life for residents in Rama III area by setting up a one-stop lifestyle hub," said Thaninthorn Chokwatana, managing director of King Square Company Limited.

The mall targets the rapidly expanding demographic in the Rama III area, which encompasses three major Bangkok districts - Sathorn, Bang Kho Laem, and Yan Nawa - with a combined population exceeding 250,000 residents according to civil registration data.

