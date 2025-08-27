SAHA Group Launches THB1bn Community Mall as Bangkok Retail Market Shifts Towards Localised Shopping

SAHA Group has officially opened KINGSQUARE Community Mall, a 1 billion baht retail development on Rama III Road, on Wednesday as Thailand's retail sector continues its shift towards community-focused shopping destinations.
The five-storey mall, spanning 23,000 square metres with 216 parking spaces, forms part of SAHA Group's broader mixed-use KINGSQUARE project, which includes King's College International School Bangkok, KingsQuare Residence, and Dusit Suites KingsQuare.
The development aligns with Bangkok's emerging trend of community malls that counter the city's traditional approach of large air-conditioned shopping centres filled with luxury showrooms, instead focusing on experiential retail and localised services.
"KINGSQUARE Community Mall springs into operation out of SAHA Group's determination to elevate the quality of life for residents in Rama III area by setting up a one-stop lifestyle hub," said Thaninthorn Chokwatana, managing director of King Square Company Limited.
The mall targets the rapidly expanding demographic in the Rama III area, which encompasses three major Bangkok districts - Sathorn, Bang Kho Laem, and Yan Nawa - with a combined population exceeding 250,000 residents according to civil registration data.
Jakkrit Santirattankul, director of King Square Development and vice-president of Investment and Corporate Strategy Group at Saha Pathana Inter-Holding, noted the area's transformation from middle-income to upper-middle-class and premium residential developments.
"We're seeing urban expansion, and Rama III is one area where we're witnessing changes with residential projects, homes, and offices upgrading from middle to upper-middle and upper-class segments," he said.
The mall's anchor tenants include Villa Market, occupying over 1,200 square metres, Standard Products' first Thai branch featuring Japanese goods, and Samsung's largest Business Experience Studio in Southeast Asia. Food and beverage offerings feature established brands such as Hong Bao, Kaneko Hannosuke, and Daishogun Burger, marking the Japanese burger chain's Thai debut.
SAHA Group has partnered with global corporations including Tokyu Corporation, A49, PIA, Thai Obayashi, Stonehenge, Samsung, Secom, SCG Building & Living Care Consulting, and Knight Frank to create what the company terms a "Community of Kindness."
The development comes as SAHA Group has expanded its property management capabilities through a partnership with Tokyu Corporation, establishing Saha Tokyu Property Management to oversee the mall and other projects.
Currently operating at 80% capacity, the mall expects to reach full occupancy by November. Management anticipates daily visitor numbers of approximately 1,000 people, with the facility operating from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM daily.
The development includes sustainability features such as rooftop solar panels and maintains a pet-friendly policy. Additional amenities encompass tutorial schools, activity-based learning centres, beauty clinics, and a gym and wellness centre called Quantum Young.
The mall also features KingsSquare Hall, a multipurpose venue for conferences, events, seminars, and concerts, with bookings already secured and expectations of hosting one to two events monthly.
The opening occurs amid significant trends shaping Thailand's economic landscape, including infrastructure and real estate development, as the country navigates challenges including slow economic growth and changing consumer preferences.
Thailand's commercial real estate market, valued at USD 18.01 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 24.07 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate of 5.97%, indicating continued investor confidence in retail property development.
Jakkrit emphasised that the community mall concept represents an extension of SAHA Group's manufacturing and consumer goods business rather than direct competition with existing retail operators.
"We don't see ourselves competing with retail business groups whatsoever. Our community mall opening is solely to address existing demand in this community area," he said.
The company views food and beverage alongside consumer goods as "robust business" sectors capable of sustained growth across varying economic conditions, positioning the development as a strategic complement to SAHA Group's broader industrial operations.