Yitongtiantai: A Majestic Haven of Spirituality in Thailand

In the heart of Thailand's Prachinburi province stands a magnificent testament to architectural brilliance and spiritual devotion: “Yitongtiantai Guanyin Pavilion”
This extraordinary structure, envisioned by Chairman Boonsithi Chokwatana of Saha Group, began its journey in February 2014 when he received a remarkable white jade Guanyin statue.
The pavilion's construction commenced in July 2015, culminating in its grand completion in December 2023, creating a sanctuary that beckons both worshippers and visitors alike.
A Vision of Faith and Generosity
The pavilion's creation stems from deep spiritual conviction and a commitment to community service. Thienthai Kiranandana, Real Estate Development Manager Saha Pathana Inter-holding PCL., Project Manager of Yitongtiantai Guanyin Pavilion Kabin Buri.
"Our Chairman strongly believes in Guanyin Bodhisattva, who serves as an exemplary role model in faith, sacrifice, and generosity—cornerstones for accomplishing any task. The construction of a temple to enshrine Guanyin Bodhisattva not only accumulates both temporal and moral wealth but also relies on sacrifice, patience, and a steadfast belief in its success."
"These principles," Thienthai continues, "exemplify Chairman Boonsithi's tireless efforts to provide society and communities with a centre of support during times of suffering and to foster generosity when life offers enough to share with others."
A Masterpiece of Design
Drawing inspiration from Beijing's legendary Temple of Heaven (Tiantan), the pavilion's design showcases a harmonious blend of grand proportions and meticulous detail. Its most striking feature is the three-tiered circular structure, crowned with a gleaming golden roof top visible from afar.
The roof itself is a marvel of engineering, featuring specially manufactured ceramic tiles which materials imported from Germany alongside innovative thin film glass laminated solar tiles—making it the first temple to incorporate such sustainable technology.
At the heart of the pavilion stands its crowning glory: a magnificent white jade Guanyin Bodhisattva statue. Standing 2.62 metres tall and weighing 2.8 tonnes, this masterpiece was carved by skilled Chinese artisans in Beijing.
The statue depicts Guanyin in a blessing posture, standing gracefully atop a dragon, holding an Amritkundi (Holy Vase) in the left hand and a willow branch in the right—symbols used to dispel suffering and bestow blessings upon devotees.
Symbolic Architecture and Sacred Artistry
The pavilion's interior is a testament to careful spiritual and artistic consideration. Twenty-four pillars, arranged in two concentric circles of twelve, represent the Chinese zodiac years and symbolise the strong bonds of virtue.
The walls come alive with eleven exquisite frescoes depicting well-known legends of Guanyin Bodhisattva, whilst the ceiling showcases a stunning Mandala painting—a sacred symbol in Vajrayana Buddhism.
Each architectural element carries profound meaning. The three-tiered balcony represents the cosmic landscape in triumvirate, with its railings adorned with dragon patterns and auspicious Chinese characters signifying purity, prosperity, and happiness. The lightning rod atop the golden roof serves as a symbolic bridge between heaven and earth, embodying the pavilion's role as a spiritual connector.
A Legacy Preserved in the Basement
Below the majestic halls lies a remarkable multipurpose basement that serves both as a historical archive and community centre. Its walls tell the compelling story of Saha Group's journey and development, functioning as a corporate Hall of Fame that honours the visionaries and leaders who shaped the company's growth.
This thoughtfully designed space does more than preserve history—it actively serves the community, having played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic as a vaccination centre. Today, it continues its tradition of service by hosting regular blood donation drives, embodying the pavilion's commitment to both spiritual and social welfare.
Ceremonies and Community
The pavilion has quickly established itself as a vibrant centre of spiritual and community activities. A grand ceremony is held annually on 25th December, featuring traditional rituals. Monthly ceremonies strengthen the temple's energy and foster community bonds, whilst the multipurpose basement hall serves various community needs, including blood donation drives.
According to Thienthai, "these ceremonies go beyond mere acts of reverence, as they also cultivate a positive atmosphere and inspire individuals to discover happiness and hope in their lives. By participating in these ceremonies, people can experience a profound sense of spiritual renewal, allowing them to approach each new year with a refreshed perspective. Ultimately, the rituals play a vital role in promoting mental well-being and fostering a collective sense of positivity within the community and sacred space."
A Sacred Space for All
The pavilion welcomes visitors daily from 6:00 to 20:00. Its location is easily accessible from Bangkok via Highway 304—after turning left at the Kabinburi intersection, the temple's distinctive green roof becomes visible after approximately six kilometres.
"Our temple is easily accessible, and you can find it by searching for 'Yitongtiantai Guanyin Pavilion' on Google Maps," Thienthai explained.
Beyond its role as a place of worship, the Yitongtiantai stands as a testament to architectural excellence and spiritual devotion. Its harmonious blend of traditional wisdom and modern innovation creates an atmosphere of tranquility and wonder that visitors won't soon forget.
Whether you seek spiritual solace, architectural inspiration, or simply a moment of peace, the Guanyin Pavilion Yitongtiantai offers a profound and enriching experience. As you explore its halls and gardens, touch the dragon for good fortune, admire the intricate artwork, and perhaps participate in one of the regular ceremonies, you'll discover why this magnificent structure has already become a cherished landmark in Thailand's spiritual landscape.