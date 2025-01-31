Yitongtiantai: A Majestic Haven of Spirituality in Thailand

In the heart of Thailand's Prachinburi province stands a magnificent testament to architectural brilliance and spiritual devotion: “Yitongtiantai Guanyin Pavilion”

This extraordinary structure, envisioned by Chairman Boonsithi Chokwatana of Saha Group, began its journey in February 2014 when he received a remarkable white jade Guanyin statue.

The pavilion's construction commenced in July 2015, culminating in its grand completion in December 2023, creating a sanctuary that beckons both worshippers and visitors alike.

A Vision of Faith and Generosity

The pavilion's creation stems from deep spiritual conviction and a commitment to community service. Thienthai Kiranandana, Real Estate Development Manager Saha Pathana Inter-holding PCL., Project Manager of Yitongtiantai Guanyin Pavilion Kabin Buri.

"Our Chairman strongly believes in Guanyin Bodhisattva, who serves as an exemplary role model in faith, sacrifice, and generosity—cornerstones for accomplishing any task. The construction of a temple to enshrine Guanyin Bodhisattva not only accumulates both temporal and moral wealth but also relies on sacrifice, patience, and a steadfast belief in its success."

"These principles," Thienthai continues, "exemplify Chairman Boonsithi's tireless efforts to provide society and communities with a centre of support during times of suffering and to foster generosity when life offers enough to share with others."