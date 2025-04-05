Terminal 21 food court: Bangkok’s best budget bites

The vision behind Pier 21

The affordable pricing at Pier 21 is no accident. It was a part of the vision of Anant Asavabhokin, the businessman behind Land & Houses, one of Thailand’s leading real estate companies. Unlike other high-end malls that cater primarily to luxury shoppers, Anant wanted Terminal 21 to be a place where everyone, including students, office workers and budget-conscious travellers, could enjoy a good meal at a fair price.

To make this possible, the mall charges food vendors low rents, allowing them to keep their prices affordable while maintaining quality.

This approach aligns with the founder’s belief that a shopping mall should be more than just a place for high-end spending — it should also serve the community by offering accessible dining options.

Must-try dishes

With so many options, it can be hard to choose, but here are some must-try dishes at Pier 21:

▪︎ Pad Thai – This classic stir-fried noodle dish is a favourite of locals and tourists alike.

▪︎ Khao Man Gai (Chicken Rice) – A comforting dish featuring tender chicken served with fragrant rice and a side of spicy sauce.

▪︎ Hainanese Duck Rice – Juicy, flavourful duck served over rice with a savoury sauce.

▪︎ Som Tam (Papaya Salad) – A refreshing mix of shredded green papaya, chillies, peanuts and lime dressing.

▪︎ Mango Sticky Rice – The perfect sweet treat made with fresh mango, sticky rice and coconut milk.

▪︎ Boat Noodles – Small bowls of intensely flavourful pork or beef noodle soup.

▪︎ Oyster Omelet (Hoy Tod) – A crispy, savoury pancake with fresh oysters and eggs.

There are also great vegetarian and halal options, ensuring that everyone can find something delicious to enjoy.

Why locals and tourists love it

Pier 21 is popular not just because of its affordability, but also for its cleanliness, efficiency and variety. Unlike eating on the street, here you get comfortable seating, air-conditioning and hygienic food preparation.

Another great thing: No inflated tourist prices! Unlike food courts in other high-end malls, Terminal 21 keeps prices low, making it one of Bangkok’s best-value dining spots.

How to get there

Pier 21 is conveniently located in Terminal 21 mall, which is directly connected to BTS Asok Station and MRT Sukhumvit Station. Just head to the 5th floor, and you’ll find yourself in food paradise!