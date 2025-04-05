Bangkok’s fresh market: Where the city’s top restaurants get their best

Open 24 hours a day, this chaotic yet captivating marketplace is the source of the freshest ingredients for Bangkok’s top restaurants and street food vendors.

If you want to experience the city like a true local, Khlong Toei Market is the place to be.

Seafood lovers will be amazed at the selection. The fish and prawns are so fresh, they might still be moving!

Meat lovers will find everything from local pork cuts to free-range chicken. And if you’re in the mood for farm-fresh tropical fruits, you won’t be disappointed.

Juicy mangos, coconuts, lychees and rambutans are ready to snack on as you browse.

It’s no surprise that CNN once called it one of the most “authentic” markets in Bangkok— this is where you see real Thai culinary traditions in action.