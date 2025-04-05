Bangkok’s fresh market: Where the city’s top restaurants get their best

Open 24 hours a day, this chaotic yet captivating marketplace is the source of the freshest ingredients for Bangkok’s top restaurants and street food vendors.
If you want to experience the city like a true local, Khlong Toei Market is the place to be.
Seafood lovers will be amazed at the selection. The fish and prawns are so fresh, they might still be moving!
Meat lovers will find everything from local pork cuts to free-range chicken. And if you’re in the mood for farm-fresh tropical fruits, you won’t be disappointed.
Juicy mangos, coconuts, lychees and rambutans are ready to snack on as you browse.
It’s no surprise that CNN once called it one of the most “authentic” markets in Bangkok— this is where you see real Thai culinary traditions in action.
If you’re wondering when would be the best time to visit, here’s a tip: The market is busiest between 1 AM and 5 AM and 10 AM and 5 PM.
The early morning hours are when restaurant owners and chefs come to stock up for the day, making it the perfect time to witness the market in full swing.
Later in the morning, locals and street food vendors come to shop, keeping the energy levels high.
Khlong Toei Market is conveniently located near the MRT Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre Station, making it easily accessible from anywhere in the city.
Once you arrive, prepare for a loud, lively and slightly overwhelming experience — but that’s all part of its charm!
Vendors will call out deals, fresh produce will be stacked high and you’ll get a true taste of everyday life in Bangkok.
Whether you’re a professional chef, a passionate foodie, or a curious traveller, Khlong Toei Market is a must-visit destination.
Bring cash, wear comfortable shoes and don’t be afraid to haggle for the best deals. And most importantly, come hungry — because with all the incredible street food around, you’ll want to sample everything!