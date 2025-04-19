A peaceful pet farewell at Wat Khlong Toei Nai

When it’s time to say goodbye, finding a space that honours that bond with dignity and care can make all the difference.
Tucked away in the heart of Bangkok is a unique sanctuary where beloved pets are remembered just like any loved one would be. Sukharudalai (สุขขะฤดาลัย) at Wat Khlong Toei Nai offers 24-hour cremation services for pets, blending Buddhist serenity with heartfelt compassion.
While most Thai temples provide funeral services for humans, Sukharudalai is a rare and special place dedicated to animals.
Whether you've lost a tiny hamster, a loyal dog, or a beloved cat, this temple ensures that their farewell is peaceful, respectful and full of love.
At Sukharudalai, you’re not simply saying goodbye—you’re celebrating the life of a dear friend. The atmosphere is quiet and reverent, guided by the understanding that pets are cherished family members.
Pet owners can choose from a simple cremation or a full blessing ceremony led by monks, offering prayers and chants to guide the pet’s spirit in peace.
Some families find this spiritual element deeply comforting, as it reflects Thailand’s Buddhist values of compassion, karma and the interconnectedness of all beings.
The facility operates 24 hours a day, providing flexibility and support during what can often be an emotional and unexpected time. Whether it's the middle of the night or early morning, help is always available.
The process is designed to be gentle and accessible. Prices start at 1,500 baht for small pets such as birds, rabbits, and cats. 2,000 baht for medium to large pets like dogs.
If needed, Sukharudalai offers pickup services within Bangkok and nearby areas, easing the burden on grieving owners who may not be ready to handle logistics.
For those seeking a meaningful way to return their pet’s remains to nature, there is also a ceremonial ash scattering service for 300 baht. This optional ritual allows your pet’s memory to become one with the elements, a symbolic and healing gesture for many.
In a city as bustling as Bangkok, finding a space to grieve peacefully isn’t always easy. Sukharudalai provides not only practical services, but a haven for reflection, closure, and even gratitude. The temple’s mission is clear: to honour the love between people and their pets with grace and sincerity.
For more information or assistance, contact: 0 2249 3364 or 09 0805 7119
Because every pet deserves to be remembered with love, respect, and a peaceful farewell.