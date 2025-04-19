A peaceful pet farewell at Wat Khlong Toei Nai

When it’s time to say goodbye, finding a space that honours that bond with dignity and care can make all the difference.

Tucked away in the heart of Bangkok is a unique sanctuary where beloved pets are remembered just like any loved one would be. Sukharudalai (สุขขะฤดาลัย) at Wat Khlong Toei Nai offers 24-hour cremation services for pets, blending Buddhist serenity with heartfelt compassion.

While most Thai temples provide funeral services for humans, Sukharudalai is a rare and special place dedicated to animals.

Whether you've lost a tiny hamster, a loyal dog, or a beloved cat, this temple ensures that their farewell is peaceful, respectful and full of love.