Wat Suwannaram: The Bangkok temple that inspired ‘The White Lotus 3’

Originally called Wat Thong, the temple dates back to the Thonburi era.

Local lore and historical accounts suggest that the temple grounds were once used as a site to execute Burmese prisoners of war. It also served as a royal cremation site for members of the palace—a stark reminder of the temple’s sombre beginnings.

When King Rama I came to power, he restored the temple and renamed it Wat Suwannaram, breathing new life into its sacred halls.

It wasn’t until the reign of King Rama III that the temple truly blossomed into an artistic marvel. During this era, two of Thailand’s most revered traditional muralists, Thongyu and Kong Pae, were tasked with creating murals inside the ordination hall (ubosot). The result: Breathtaking depictions of the Jataka tales—stories of the Buddha’s previous lives—rendered in exquisite detail.

These aren’t just murals; they’re visual epics. One side of the hall features Kong Pae’s vivid battle scenes and expressive characters, while the opposite wall showcases Thongyu’s more serene, graceful interpretations of spiritual tales. The juxtaposition of styles within one sacred space reflects the complexity of Buddhist teachings—and perhaps, the duality of human experience.