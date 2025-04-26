Wat Suwannaram: The Bangkok temple that inspired ‘The White Lotus 3’

Tucked away along the banks of the Bangkok Noi canal, this historic temple is now capturing global attention thanks to “The White Lotus” Season 3, which opens with stunning Thai-style murals—some of which are believed to have been inspired by this very site.
But Wat Suwannaram is far more than just a filming location. It's a temple steeped in art, royalty and even darkness.
Originally called Wat Thong, the temple dates back to the Thonburi era.
Local lore and historical accounts suggest that the temple grounds were once used as a site to execute Burmese prisoners of war. It also served as a royal cremation site for members of the palace—a stark reminder of the temple’s sombre beginnings.
When King Rama I came to power, he restored the temple and renamed it Wat Suwannaram, breathing new life into its sacred halls.
It wasn’t until the reign of King Rama III that the temple truly blossomed into an artistic marvel. During this era, two of Thailand’s most revered traditional muralists, Thongyu and Kong Pae, were tasked with creating murals inside the ordination hall (ubosot). The result: Breathtaking depictions of the Jataka tales—stories of the Buddha’s previous lives—rendered in exquisite detail.
These aren’t just murals; they’re visual epics. One side of the hall features Kong Pae’s vivid battle scenes and expressive characters, while the opposite wall showcases Thongyu’s more serene, graceful interpretations of spiritual tales. The juxtaposition of styles within one sacred space reflects the complexity of Buddhist teachings—and perhaps, the duality of human experience.
Today, Wat Suwannaram remains an underrated cultural gem. Tourists often flock to Bangkok's grander and better-known temples like Wat Pho and Wat Arun, unaware that just across the canal lies this serene sanctuary. Its relative obscurity is part of the charm.
There are no long queues here—just quiet reverence and the soft hum of chanting monks.
And yet, the temple has found its way into the global spotlight, thanks to “The White Lotus”. Season 3 of the HBO hit shines a light on Thailand’s rich culture, and the visual storytelling borrows heavily from authentic Thai aesthetics, with murals resembling those found in Wat Suwannaram's ordination hall. For fans of the show, stepping into this temple feels like walking through a scene come to life.
Wat Suwannaram isn’t just for Buddhists or historians—it’s for anyone who appreciates art, architecture and stories that transcend time. The temple beautifully bridges old-world Thailand and modern storytelling, offering a meditative escape for the curious traveller.
So, next time you find yourself in Bangkok, skip the guidebooks and detour to Wat Suwannaram. Whether you're drawn by history, mural art or a love for “The White Lotus”, you’ll find this lesser-known temple has plenty to reveal—and maybe even a few secrets left to tell.