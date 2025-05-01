The story behind Soi Cowboy: Bangkok’s legendary nightlife strip

The origins of Soi Cowboy trace back to 1977, when T.G. “Cowboy” Edwards, a retired U.S. Air Force officer, opened a bar on this unassuming street in central Bangkok.

Edwards wasn’t just any expat entrepreneur—he was known for his ever-present cowboy hat, which earned him the nickname that would eventually name the entire street. Locals and foreigners alike began referring to the area as “Soi Cowboy,” and the name stuck.

At the time, the nightlife scene in Bangkok was already thriving, but Soi Cowboy offered something distinct. It combined Western-style entertainment with a uniquely Thai atmosphere, creating a street where international visitors and Thai locals could mingle, relax and unwind.

Over the decades, more bars opened, each adding its own flavour to the street’s personality—go-go bars, themed venues, expat hangouts and more.

By the 1990s, Soi Cowboy had cemented its status as one of Bangkok’s three major nightlife areas, alongside Patpong and Nana Plaza.