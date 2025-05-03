Thailand curb colours: Your smart parking guide

Understanding curb colour codes in Thailand isn’t just smart; it’s essential for avoiding unnecessary penalties and making your driving experience smoother. Here's everything you need to know!
Seeing a white and black curb is a good sign. It means that you are allowed to park there legally. However, there are still a few important things to remember: always park close to the curb and avoid double parking under any circumstances. Blocking traffic flow, even if you're technically parked in the right zone, could still get you fined.
White and yellow curbs are reserved for quick pick-up and drop-off activities. You can stop briefly to let passengers in or out, but you cannot park there for extended periods. These zones are often located near bus stops, schools, or government offices where continuous movement is crucial. Park for too long in these areas, and you might return to find a fine waiting—or worse, your vehicle clamped.
This is the most critical curb colour to pay attention to. A red and white curb means absolutely no parking and no stopping, not even for a minute. These curbs mark danger zones or high-traffic areas where stopping could obstruct traffic or create accidents. If you ignore this warning, expect a fine, immediate towing, and storage fees until you retrieve your vehicle.
Parking in the wrong spot in Thailand can be costly. Fines typically start at 500 baht but can escalate quickly if your car is towed. On top of the fine, you may also have to pay towing fees and additional daily storage charges if you don't retrieve your car promptly. It's an expensive mistake that can easily be avoided just by paying close attention to curb colours.
Besides the curb colours, always look around for parking signs. Some areas may have specific rules during certain hours or days, especially near markets, temples and tourist attractions. Even if the curb seems "safe," local signs could overrule it!
Now that you know what the curb colours mean, you’re ready to drive confidently around Thailand without fear of fines or towing nightmares. Always check the curb before parking, obey the local rules and when in doubt, find a designated parking lot. A little caution can save you a lot of trouble and money!