Thailand curb colours: Your smart parking guide

Penalty warnings:

Parking in the wrong spot in Thailand can be costly. Fines typically start at 500 baht but can escalate quickly if your car is towed. On top of the fine, you may also have to pay towing fees and additional daily storage charges if you don't retrieve your car promptly. It's an expensive mistake that can easily be avoided just by paying close attention to curb colours.

Bonus tip: Always check signs!

Besides the curb colours, always look around for parking signs. Some areas may have specific rules during certain hours or days, especially near markets, temples and tourist attractions. Even if the curb seems "safe," local signs could overrule it!

Now that you know what the curb colours mean, you’re ready to drive confidently around Thailand without fear of fines or towing nightmares. Always check the curb before parking, obey the local rules and when in doubt, find a designated parking lot. A little caution can save you a lot of trouble and money!