Short distance from Wat Arun: Why Wat Rakhang deserves a visit

The temple gets its name from a remarkable discovery during restoration work in the Ayutthaya period: a large ancient bell unearthed on-site. The bell was later moved to Wat Phra Kaew (the Temple of the Emerald Buddha) and five new bells were installed in its place.
Today, the sound of bells ringing gently across the grounds is believed to bring luck, clarity and good fortune, drawing both worshippers and visitors alike.
But Wat Rakhang is more than just a name—it is a living testament to Thai spiritual heritage, especially through its association with one of the kingdom’s most venerated monks: Somdet Phra Buddhacarya (To Brahmaramsi), or Somdet To.
Born during the reign of King Rama I, he rose to national prominence during the era of King Rama IV, becoming the king’s personal spiritual advisor. His teachings were revered for their clarity, compassion, and moral depth—still referenced in Thai homes and temples today.
Somdet To is also known for two legendary contributions to Thai Buddhism. The first is the Chinnabanchon Mantra, a powerful protective chant recited by Buddhists seeking mental strength and spiritual defence.
The second is the creation of the Phra Somdej amulet, often dubbed the “King of Thai Amulets.” These sacred relics, believed to bring peace, strength, and protection, are among the most coveted in Thai spiritual practice.
Visitors to Wat Rakhang can explore its serene riverfront setting, view the statue of Somdet To in quiet reverence, and ring the symbolic bells for good karma. The temple’s architecture showcases classic Thai design, with golden rooftops, intricate murals and halls that invite both meditation and admiration.
Whether you’re a culture enthusiast, spiritual seeker, or simply in search of meaningful stops in Bangkok, Wat Rakhang offers a peaceful counterpoint to the city’s fast pace.
Paired with a visit to nearby Wat Arun, it creates a well-rounded and enriching Bangkok temple experience—combining history, belief and beauty all in one riverside sanctuary.