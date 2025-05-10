Short distance from Wat Arun: Why Wat Rakhang deserves a visit

The temple gets its name from a remarkable discovery during restoration work in the Ayutthaya period: a large ancient bell unearthed on-site. The bell was later moved to Wat Phra Kaew (the Temple of the Emerald Buddha) and five new bells were installed in its place.

Today, the sound of bells ringing gently across the grounds is believed to bring luck, clarity and good fortune, drawing both worshippers and visitors alike.

But Wat Rakhang is more than just a name—it is a living testament to Thai spiritual heritage, especially through its association with one of the kingdom’s most venerated monks: Somdet Phra Buddhacarya (To Brahmaramsi), or Somdet To.

Born during the reign of King Rama I, he rose to national prominence during the era of King Rama IV, becoming the king’s personal spiritual advisor. His teachings were revered for their clarity, compassion, and moral depth—still referenced in Thai homes and temples today.

Somdet To is also known for two legendary contributions to Thai Buddhism. The first is the Chinnabanchon Mantra, a powerful protective chant recited by Buddhists seeking mental strength and spiritual defence.