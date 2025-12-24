VIJIT CHAO PHRAYA 2025 ends with 5.5bn-baht boost





The “VIJIT CHAO PHRAYA 2025” light, colour and sound spectacle along the Chao Phraya River officially closed on the night of December 23, 2025, with Tourism and Sports Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn presiding over the closing ceremony.

The event was not only promoted as year-end entertainment, but also positioned as a key tool to stimulate the economy along the Chao Phraya corridor in a tangible way.





Atthakorn said the festival was more than a seasonal tourism activity, describing it as an effort to transform the Chao Phraya River into a world-class event stage. The programme featured displays at 15 key locations over 45 nights, blending modern technological innovation with Thai cultural identity.





Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said the fourth year of the festival reflects Thailand’s potential to use national-level events as an economic driver, and that the country is ready to build on this success to develop the Chao Phraya River into a sustainable landmark for cultural tourism and world-class events.

5.5bn baht in economic circulation over 45 nights

The organisers cited economic figures showing that the event, held continuously over 45 nights from November 9 to December 23, 2025, across 15 main sites, generated as much as 5.5 billion baht in economic circulation.

The primary target audience included both Thai and foreign tourists—especially visitors from Europe, Asia and the Middle East—with total attendance reported at more than 1.7 million people.