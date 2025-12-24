TAT to unveil Lisa’s Amazing Thailand Ambassador campaign in January 2026

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said the agency is pressing ahead with efforts to keep Thailand among the world’s leading travel destinations, as it prepares to roll out a new advertising campaign featuring Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal as the country’s “Amazing Thailand Ambassador”.

TAT believes Lisa’s global influence will not only inspire fans but also help elevate Thailand’s appeal as a destination travellers are eager to visit, she said.

The upcoming campaign forms part of the broader “Amazing Thailand” brand communication strategy, aimed at strengthening the country’s tourism and cultural image while building on the so-called “Lisa effect” as a creative force that attracts international attention.

Thapanee said TAT is targeting a major “big impact” moment that sparks inspiration and drives real travel decisions, supporting sustainable growth in the tourism economy.