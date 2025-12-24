TAT to unveil Lisa’s Amazing Thailand Ambassador campaign in January 2026

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said the agency is pressing ahead with efforts to keep Thailand among the world’s leading travel destinations, as it prepares to roll out a new advertising campaign featuring Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal as the country’s “Amazing Thailand Ambassador”.
TAT believes Lisa’s global influence will not only inspire fans but also help elevate Thailand’s appeal as a destination travellers are eager to visit, she said.
The upcoming campaign forms part of the broader “Amazing Thailand” brand communication strategy, aimed at strengthening the country’s tourism and cultural image while building on the so-called “Lisa effect” as a creative force that attracts international attention.
Thapanee said TAT is targeting a major “big impact” moment that sparks inspiration and drives real travel decisions, supporting sustainable growth in the tourism economy.
Lisa’s appointment as “Amazing Thailand Ambassador”, announced in October 2025, generated strong public interest and widespread engagement online. Many Thais shared suggestions for destinations they wanted the ambassador to visit and showcase, and TAT has incorporated those online ideas into the creative process.
The agency is producing advertising films and key visuals intended to encourage both domestic and international travellers to discover Thailand from fresh perspectives through Lisa’s storytelling.
Her body of work and achievements demonstrate her ability to project a positive image of Thailand and instil pride in Thai identity among audiences worldwide.
TAT pointed to previous examples it said illustrated the scale of the “Lisa effect”. It cited her 2021 music video “LALISA”, which featured Buriram and Phanom Rung Historical Park, saying the exposure helped turn the site into a sought-after check-in location and aligned with reports of sharply higher visitor numbers.
The impact extended to local businesses and community economies, citing popularised photo spots and local food trends in Buriram that went viral after being mentioned by Lisa.
The agency also referenced the release of Lisa’s single “Rockstar” in June 2024, accompanied by a music video filmed in Bangkok. Locations shown in the video quickly became popular with visitors following in her footsteps, including Yaowarat’s nightlife and street food scene, as well as the Oscar Theatre on Phetchaburi Soi 39, which was used as a distinctive filming backdrop.
TAT said online interest surged after the video’s release, including a sharp rise in searches for “Yaowarat”, while some commentators dubbed the area “Thailand’s Hollywood”.
In addition, Thailand’s use as a backdrop for internationally recognised productions has helped reinforce the country’s image for premium holidays and coastal escapes. It cited locations such as Koh Samui in Surat Thani and Koh He in Phuket, and said foreign arrivals to Koh Samui rose significantly in the second quarter of 2025.
The agency also highlighted cultural tourism trends it said were boosted by high-profile appearances and styling choices, including renewed interest in visiting historic sites in Ayutthaya and a growing “wear Thai fabrics to visit sacred sites” trend that supports local craft and souvenir sales.
Looking ahead to 2026, TAT said Lisa, in her role as “Amazing Thailand Ambassador”, will invite fans and travellers to experience Thailand through new perspectives and help reinforce the country’s status as a top destination.
A teaser for the “Amazing Thailand Ambassador” campaign film is expected to be released in early January 2026.