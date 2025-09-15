Lisa makes dazzling Emmy Awards debut with ‘The White Lotus’ cast

Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal made her first appearance at the Emmy Awards 2025 on Sunday ( September 14) as part of the cast of The White Lotus season 3, where she plays “Mook,” an ambitious resort employee. Her debut acting role has already earned positive reviews, and her arrival on television’s biggest night drew global attention.
For the red carpet at the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, California, Lisa wore a pink Lever Couture gown paired with a Bvlgari Serpenti necklace set with pink stones, complemented by a matching bracelet, ring and earrings.
As the brand’s global ambassador, she completed the look with pale pink Christian Louboutin heels.
Her appearance stunned international outlets. TooFab described her as gliding onto the Emmys red carpet “like a dream,” praising the dramatic tulle gown and elegant high slit.
Lisa also landed on multiple Best Dressed lists curated by top fashion and entertainment media, including ELLE, VOGUE, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, USA Today, CNN, E! Online, and Business Insider.
While fans of The White Lotus speculated her pink ensemble might symbolise a lotus flower in reference to the series, many global fashion outlets dubbed it “Glinda Glam,” likening her to Glinda the Good Witch from The Wizard of Oz. Others called it a “cotton-candy dream.”
In a striking coincidence, three White Lotus actresses turned up in pink gowns, Lisa, Aimee Lou Wood and Parker Posey, while Natasha Rothwell stood apart in a classic black gown.