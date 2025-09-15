Lisa makes dazzling Emmy Awards debut with ‘The White Lotus’ cast

For the red carpet at the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, California, Lisa wore a pink Lever Couture gown paired with a Bvlgari Serpenti necklace set with pink stones, complemented by a matching bracelet, ring and earrings.

As the brand’s global ambassador, she completed the look with pale pink Christian Louboutin heels.

Her appearance stunned international outlets. TooFab described her as gliding onto the Emmys red carpet “like a dream,” praising the dramatic tulle gown and elegant high slit.

Lisa also landed on multiple Best Dressed lists curated by top fashion and entertainment media, including ELLE, VOGUE, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, USA Today, CNN, E! Online, and Business Insider.