Matcha Mania and Spicy Cravings: Thailand's Food Delivery Trends Reveal Nation's Evolving Palate

From affordable luxury drinks to fiery som tam, LINE MAN data shows Thais embracing both wellness and bold flavours in 2025.



Matcha has officially conquered Thailand's beverage scene in 2025, with orders surging 300% to reach 6.5 million cups on LINE MAN's platform, whilst spicy papaya salad with pickled crab (tum pu pla ra) claimed the crown as the nation's most-ordered dish with over 8 million servings.

The dramatic rise of matcha reflects a growing appetite for what industry insiders are calling "affordable luxury" – premium products that feel indulgent without breaking the bank.

Despite individual cups often costing upwards of 100 baht, and some specialty versions reaching 250 baht, Thai consumers have embraced the Japanese green tea powder as more than just a trend.

"Matcha has become this year's new 'affordable luxury' drink," said Yod Chinsupakul, CEO of LINE MAN Wongnai. "It's positioned itself as both a healthy choice and a lifestyle statement that's accessible to a wide range of consumers."

The matcha boom has created a ripple effect across the beverage category, with iced green milk tea – a more wallet-friendly alternative at around 60-70 baht – overtaking black coffee as the platform's most-ordered drink.

This shift signals a broader movement towards tea-forward beverages amongst urban Thais.

