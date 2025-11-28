Michelin Guide 2026: 'Sühring' Earns 3 Michelin Stars, Second Restaurant in Thailand

At the launch of The MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2026, Michelin revealed the list of restaurants awarded Michelin Stars and other special honors. The 2026 guide includes 468 restaurants, with 2 receiving the prestigious ‘Three Michelin Stars’ (one restaurant elevated from ‘Two Stars’), 8 with ‘Two Michelin Stars’ (2 upgraded from ‘One Star’), 33 with ‘One Michelin Star’ (3 new, 4 upgraded from MICHELIN Selected), 137 with ‘Bib Gourmand’ (13 new entries), and 288 MICHELIN Selected restaurants (50 new entries).
Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide, stated, “Thailand remains a standout destination for those seeking diverse and unique culinary experiences. This year’s guide reflects impressive developments and innovation, showcasing the incredible creativity in Thailand’s food scene. The growing number of Michelin-starred restaurants further elevates Thailand’s position as a global culinary destination."
Key Trends and Directions in Thailand’s Food Industry
Poullennec shared that Michelin inspectors have observed an increasing presence of foreign chefs across Thailand, bringing a global perspective while incorporating local ingredients and traditions to create new dishes. Thai chefs have also played a significant role in elevating local cuisine by emphasizing regional flavors.
Furthermore, the collaboration between chefs and local small producers has expanded. Many restaurants are now not only using seasonal ingredients but also promoting local products sourced directly from small-scale farmers and communities. Non-alcoholic herbal and floral drinks have also gained popularity, alongside fine wines, enhancing dining experiences.
Inspectors also noticed a rise in casual dining restaurants reflecting the chef’s identity, plant-based menus, and modern Thai cuisine that respects traditional roots. Cooking with responsibility and attention to ingredient sourcing has become a key practice in kitchens, while “creative” or “boundaryless” cuisine blending techniques and ingredients from various cultures is a growing trend.
‘Sühring’ Receives ‘Three Michelin Stars,’ Second Restaurant in Thailand
In addition to Sorn, the first Thai restaurant to earn ‘Three Michelin Stars,’ this year saw another restaurant join this prestigious rank—Sühring. Founded by twin chefs Thomas and Mathias Sühring, the restaurant presents contemporary German cuisine through a tasting menu inspired by family recipes, childhood memories, and travel experiences. The restaurant expertly prepares seasonal ingredients using traditional German techniques like fermentation, pickling, and smoking. Each dish is meticulously crafted and beautifully presented, delivering a memorable and impressive dining experience.
Sühring was first included in the Michelin Guide Thailand in 2018 as a ‘One Star’ restaurant and upgraded to ‘Two Stars’ in the following year. Maintaining its ‘Two Stars’ status for 7 years, its elevation to ‘Three Stars’ in the 2026 guide further cements its excellence, consistency, and commitment to maintaining the highest culinary standards.
‘Anne-Sophie Pic at Le Normandie’ and ‘INDDEE’ Upgraded to Two Michelin Stars
The Michelin Guide Thailand 2026 also saw two restaurants upgraded to ‘Two Michelin Stars’:
‘One Michelin Star’ Restaurants See 7 New Additions
This year, 7 restaurants received their first ‘One Michelin Star,’ while 4 others were upgraded from MICHELIN Selected. Notable new ‘One Michelin Star’ entries include:
Several restaurants were also upgraded from MICHELIN Selected to ‘One Michelin Star’ this year, including:
Special Awards: Recognizing Outstanding Contributions
The Michelin Guide Thailand also presented several special awards to individuals who have significantly contributed to the culinary industry:
Michelin Green Star Award
The Michelin Green Star, awarded to restaurants showing commitment to sustainability, was given to GOAT, a ‘One Michelin Star’ restaurant that emphasizes local sourcing and environmental responsibility. This includes using seasonal ingredients from local farmers and promoting eco-friendly practices, such as composting and recycling.
In summary, the Michelin Guide Thailand 2026 has recognized Thailand’s vibrant and evolving culinary landscape, with an increased number of Michelin-starred restaurants, showcasing creativity and sustainability across the nation’s food industry.