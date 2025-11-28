Michelin Guide 2026: 'Sühring' Earns 3 Michelin Stars, Second Restaurant in Thailand

At the launch of The MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2026, Michelin revealed the list of restaurants awarded Michelin Stars and other special honors. The 2026 guide includes 468 restaurants, with 2 receiving the prestigious ‘Three Michelin Stars’ (one restaurant elevated from ‘Two Stars’), 8 with ‘Two Michelin Stars’ (2 upgraded from ‘One Star’), 33 with ‘One Michelin Star’ (3 new, 4 upgraded from MICHELIN Selected), 137 with ‘Bib Gourmand’ (13 new entries), and 288 MICHELIN Selected restaurants (50 new entries).

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide, stated, “Thailand remains a standout destination for those seeking diverse and unique culinary experiences. This year’s guide reflects impressive developments and innovation, showcasing the incredible creativity in Thailand’s food scene. The growing number of Michelin-starred restaurants further elevates Thailand’s position as a global culinary destination."

Key Trends and Directions in Thailand’s Food Industry

Poullennec shared that Michelin inspectors have observed an increasing presence of foreign chefs across Thailand, bringing a global perspective while incorporating local ingredients and traditions to create new dishes. Thai chefs have also played a significant role in elevating local cuisine by emphasizing regional flavors.

Furthermore, the collaboration between chefs and local small producers has expanded. Many restaurants are now not only using seasonal ingredients but also promoting local products sourced directly from small-scale farmers and communities. Non-alcoholic herbal and floral drinks have also gained popularity, alongside fine wines, enhancing dining experiences.