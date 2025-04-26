Thailand Dishes Up Global Culinary Recognition with Michelin Partnership

Thailand's culinary scene is basking in the glow of international acclaim, thanks in part to an eight-year partnership with the prestigious Michelin Guide.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has highlighted the significant impact of this collaboration, which has propelled the nation towards its goal of becoming a world-class food destination and bolstering gastronomy tourism.
Speaking at a seminar titled "The Path to Thai Culinary Excellence Through the Michelin Guide" on Friday, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool underscored the tangible progress made in elevating both Thai cuisine and food tourism since the Michelin Guide first graced Thailand's culinary landscape in Bangkok back in 2018.
Starting with a mere 98 restaurants in the guide, the latest 2025 edition now boasts an impressive 462 establishments spanning 11 regions across the country.
A particular highlight for 2025 is the groundbreaking achievement of Sorn restaurant, led by Chef Ice – Supaksorn Jongsiri, which became the first establishment in Thailand, and indeed the world, serving Thai cuisine to be awarded the coveted three Michelin stars.
This landmark achievement is a source of immense pride for the Thai culinary community.
The introduction of the Michelin Guide to Thailand in 2018 has triggered a remarkable surge in the country's gastronomy tourism profile.
According to a 2024 assessment by Kinetic Consulting Co., Ltd., 53% of international tourists now view Thailand as a "distinctive culinary destination," a notable increase from 44% in 2023, placing it second only to Japan in global perception.
During the seminar, Michelin-starred chefs shared insights into their philosophies, all centred around elevating local, often humble, ingredients to the heights of global gastronomy.
Supaksorn Jongsiri (Chef Ice from Sorn, the three-Michelin-starred Southern Thai restaurant) spoke passionately about his quest to rediscover near-forgotten local ingredients from the south of Thailand, personally sourcing them from their origin.
He then masterfully blends traditional local knowledge with cutting-edge culinary techniques to create exceptional dishes in his signature Fine Southern Cuisine style, showcasing Thai food on the world stage.
Sittikorn Chantop (Chef Au from Akkee, a one-Michelin-starred restaurant and recipient of the 2025 Young Chef Award) from Akkee detailed his dedication to finding the finest ingredients directly from farmers across Thailand.
This often time-consuming process allows him to revive ancient recipes and present Thai culinary culture in an engaging "Samrub" (set menu) format, offering a captivating glimpse into Thailand's food heritage for a global audience.
Weerawat Triyasenawat (Chef Num from Samuay & Sons, a Bib Gourmand-awarded restaurant in Udon Thani) from Samuay & Sons offered a perspective on Isaan cuisine that goes beyond the familiar Som Tum and grilled chicken.
He champions seasonal ingredients from local markets and organic farms, prepared with techniques that highlight the nutritional and medicinal properties of each component, resulting in delicious, visually appealing, and nutritious Isaan fusion dishes.
Thailand's international culinary reputation has seen a significant boost in recent years. Notably, Time Out magazine recently ranked Bangkok as the second-best city for food globally in 2025, just behind New Orleans in the United States.
Time Out highlighted Bangkok's diverse culinary offerings, from unforgettable fine dining experiences to exceptional street food available for less than 100 baht.
Furthermore, Thailand's rich and diverse culinary heritage extends far beyond Bangkok, with several provinces gaining recognition. UNESCO's Creative Cities Network (UCCN) has designated Phuket (2015) and Phetchaburi (2021) as Creative Cities of Gastronomy, celebrating their prized local ingredients and traditional community recipes. Phuket alone generates over US$3.6 billion annually from its food sector.
The TAT recognises the crucial role of gastronomy tourism and the need for collaboration across all sectors to further enhance the quality and standards of Thai cuisine.
They are confident that Thailand will continue to flourish as a leading global food destination, offering unique and memorable culinary experiences to visitors from every corner of the world for years to come.