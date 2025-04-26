Thailand Dishes Up Global Culinary Recognition with Michelin Partnership

Thailand's culinary scene is basking in the glow of international acclaim, thanks in part to an eight-year partnership with the prestigious Michelin Guide.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has highlighted the significant impact of this collaboration, which has propelled the nation towards its goal of becoming a world-class food destination and bolstering gastronomy tourism.

Speaking at a seminar titled "The Path to Thai Culinary Excellence Through the Michelin Guide" on Friday, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool underscored the tangible progress made in elevating both Thai cuisine and food tourism since the Michelin Guide first graced Thailand's culinary landscape in Bangkok back in 2018.

Starting with a mere 98 restaurants in the guide, the latest 2025 edition now boasts an impressive 462 establishments spanning 11 regions across the country.

A particular highlight for 2025 is the groundbreaking achievement of Sorn restaurant, led by Chef Ice – Supaksorn Jongsiri, which became the first establishment in Thailand, and indeed the world, serving Thai cuisine to be awarded the coveted three Michelin stars.

This landmark achievement is a source of immense pride for the Thai culinary community.

The introduction of the Michelin Guide to Thailand in 2018 has triggered a remarkable surge in the country's gastronomy tourism profile.

