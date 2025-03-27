9 restaurants from Thailand among Asia’s 50 best in 2025: Ranking

Launched in 2013, the list highlights exceptional gastronomy and offers global diners local insights and recommendations. It has since become the premier ranking in the region.
The annual list is curated by the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, a panel of over 300 industry leaders selected for their expertise. Global adjudication firm Deloitte oversees the voting process to ensure credibility and influence.
The 2025 ranking was unveiled at a live awards ceremony on March 26 in Seoul, South Korea.
Here are the nine restaurants that made the list, all located in Bangkok:
Gaggan (1st)
Kolkata-born Gaggan Anand founded his first Bangkok restaurant, Gaggan, in 2010, which has now been named Asia’s Best Restaurant for the fifth time.
A fusion of music, colour, and creativity defines Gaggan’s progressive Indian cuisine with French, Thai, and Japanese influences. Anand reinvents fine dining with playful elements—emoji-based menus, hands-on eating, and even plate-licking.
Nusara (6th)
One of Asia’s hottest chefs, Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn opened Nusara in 2020 with his brother, Chaisiri “Tam” Tassanakajohn.
Showcasing Thailand’s finest ingredients, he draws inspiration from his family’s recipes and royal cookbooks from King Rama V’s era (1868–1910). With a forward-thinking approach, he blends history and innovation to create modern Thai cuisine.
Sühring (11th)
Twin brothers Mathias and Thomas Sühring blend flavours, techniques, and experiences from their native Germany with influences from the Netherlands, Italy, and Thailand, all under one stylish roof.
In a city known for bold spices, their European-inspired menu stands out, featuring dishes like scallop with pumpkin and kelp, lobster with vanilla, persimmon, and hazelnut, and Kagoshima A5 wagyu with kintoki carrot and oxtail.
Potong (13th)
Winning a steady stream of awards since its opening in 2021, Potong is a fine-dining restaurant located in a narrow, multi-storey building helmed by chef Pichaya “Pam” Soontornyanakij.
The food at Potong emphasises five key elements: salt, acid, spice, texture, and the Maillard reaction (the chemical process of reducing sugars that imparts a distinctive flavour).
Sorn (16th)
Supaksorn “Ice” Jongsiri, the chef-patron of Sorn, grew up surrounded by his grandmother’s southern Thai cooking.
Blending his personal vision with the flavours and memories of his experiences with diverse southern Thai cultures, Chef Ice creates a one-of-a-kind innovative cuisine.
Le Du (20th)
Since 2013, chef and co-owner Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn has been on a mission to advocate Thai cuisine to the world, showcasing it through his dishes at Le Du, his other restaurants, and various chef collaborations.
Le Du, which loosely translates to “seasons” in Thai, features a contemporary tasting menu that reflects the seasonal flow of ingredients, highlighting Chef Ton’s extensive use of culinary techniques from his career.
Gaggan at Louis Vuitton (31st)
Gaggan has partnered with the luxury French maison Louis Vuitton to create a fusion of haute fashion and avant-garde cuisine.
The menu emphasises progressive Asian flavours, drawing inspiration from India, Thailand, and Japan, and highlighting the travel elements associated with Louis Vuitton.
Baan Tepa (44th)
Opened in 2020, Baan Tepa features an open-kitchen dining room, a chef’s table, and an organic culinary garden where guests can explore local herbs and spices before dining.
The restaurant’s seven-course tasting menu takes diners on a culinary journey across Thailand, inspired by Chef-owner Chudaree “Tam” Debhakam's travels.
Samrub Samrub Thai (47th)
After its highly anticipated relocation to the vibrant Silom area, Samrub Samrub Thai remains one of Bangkok’s most prominent restaurants, also serving as an educational platform that highlights nearly forgotten ingredients through ancient Thai recipes.
The lengthy chef's table, featuring an open kitchen, offers diners a behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced kitchen, where fiery woks and quick-moving hands create dish after dish of regional specialities.