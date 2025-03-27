9 restaurants from Thailand among Asia’s 50 best in 2025: Ranking

Launched in 2013, the list highlights exceptional gastronomy and offers global diners local insights and recommendations. It has since become the premier ranking in the region.

The annual list is curated by the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, a panel of over 300 industry leaders selected for their expertise. Global adjudication firm Deloitte oversees the voting process to ensure credibility and influence.

The 2025 ranking was unveiled at a live awards ceremony on March 26 in Seoul, South Korea.

Here are the nine restaurants that made the list, all located in Bangkok: