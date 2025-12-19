Thailand and Laos Celebrate 75 Years of Diplomacy with Joint Naga Stamp Issue

A collaborative project between Thailand and Lao Post features the mythical Naga to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties and shared Mekong River heritage.
Thailand Post has launched a new commemorative stamp collection to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Thailand and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.
The collection, titled "75 Years of Thai-Lao Diplomatic Relations", was co-designed by the postal authorities of both nations.
The stamps feature the Naga—a mythical serpent-like creature that serves as a shared cultural symbol and the spiritual guardian of the Mekong River, which flows between the two countries.
Dr Dhanant Subhadrabandhu, president of Thailand Post Co., Ltd., said the stamps embody the concept of "good neighbours" and the deep-rooted cooperation that exists across all dimensions of the two societies.
"The Naga is a vital part of the shared faith and folklore of both Thailand and Laos," Dr Danant explained. "By featuring these guardians of the Mekong, we are recording a significant historical milestone and passing the story of our enduring friendship down to future generations."
The set comprises two distinct designs, reflecting a unique artistic exchange:
The Phaya Sri Sattanakharat: Designed by Thaneth Ponchaiwong of Thailand Post, this emerald-green serpent with golden accents is depicted spraying water and holding a lotus flower—a gesture of friendship and protection over the Mekong.
The Golden Virupaksa Naga: Created by Vongsavanh Damlongsouk of Lao Post, this design represents traditional beliefs in fortune, success, and prosperity for those who hold faith in the mythical creature.
The stamps are priced at 5 baht per unit (available in sheets of 10), with First Day Covers retailing at 23 baht.
Philatelists and the general public can purchase the set from 19 December 2025 at the Thai Philatelic Museum at Sam Sen Nai (near BTS Saphan Khwai), as well as at provincial post offices nationwide. The collection is also available digitally via the ThailandPostMart website and mobile application.
The launch underscores Thailand Post's ongoing mission to serve as a cultural bridge, connecting people and histories across international borders through the art of philately.