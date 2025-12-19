Thailand and Laos Celebrate 75 Years of Diplomacy with Joint Naga Stamp Issue

A collaborative project between Thailand and Lao Post features the mythical Naga to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties and shared Mekong River heritage.

Thailand Post has launched a new commemorative stamp collection to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Thailand and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

The collection, titled "75 Years of Thai-Lao Diplomatic Relations", was co-designed by the postal authorities of both nations.

The stamps feature the Naga—a mythical serpent-like creature that serves as a shared cultural symbol and the spiritual guardian of the Mekong River, which flows between the two countries.

Dr Dhanant Subhadrabandhu, president of Thailand Post Co., Ltd., said the stamps embody the concept of "good neighbours" and the deep-rooted cooperation that exists across all dimensions of the two societies.