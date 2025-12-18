Thailand and Laos discuss economic cooperation plan to boost trade to $11 billion by 2027

Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, revealed that Thailand hosted the 8th Thailand-Laos Joint Cooperation Plan meeting on December 17, 2025, in Bangkok. The meeting, co-chaired by Malaythong Kommasith, Laos’ Minister of Industry and Commerce, focused on expanding economic cooperation between the two nations. The primary goal is to make Thailand and Laos a central hub for transport and logistics in the Mekong River basin, facilitating trade between ASEAN and China.

A key focus was on increasing the efficiency of the Laos-China railway route by reducing the procedures and time required to transfer goods from Thailand onto the railway, eliminating the need for transfers between different vehicles. A clear fee structure for transportation was also discussed to help businesses plan and calculate transport costs effectively. This initiative is expected to benefit both Thailand and Laos, aligning with Laos' "Land Linked" strategy.

Additionally, the two countries discussed expanding bilateral trade to $11 billion by 2027, up from over $8.2 billion in 2024, the highest in the past decade. A five-year plan (2026-2030) will be developed to ensure a structured approach, with clear timelines, for cooperation. The plan will also revitalise agricultural mechanisms to develop product standards and strengthen the supply chain from farm to market, aiming to become a global food security hub, focusing on agricultural products free from burning to reduce cross-border PM 2.5 pollution.