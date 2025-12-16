Border trade briefly impacted by Thailand–Cambodia clashes, expects Chong Mek reopening soon

On December 16, 2025, the Ministry of Commerce said the ongoing clashes between Thailand and Cambodia have caused some short-term disruption to border trade, particularly exports, but assured that the situation will soon improve, with the Chong Mek border expected to ease soon.

Duangarthit Nidhi-u-tai, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, stated that the closure of the border did not have a significant impact on overall trade, especially exports. While there have been some effects on people and businesses, the Ministry has implemented several measures to maintain stable living costs, including the “Thong Fah” project to ensure consumer goods remain available.

He expressed confidence that the situation at Chong Mek, Sirindhorn District, Ubon Ratchathani, would soon improve, citing confirmation from Laos that fuel transported from Thailand is being used domestically, with no evidence of onward shipments to Cambodia. He assured that the border would eventually return to normal once security agencies give the green light.

Meanwhile, Nithee Seeprae, Deputy Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said tourism has been unaffected, with tourists continuing to visit popular destinations such as Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, and Chonburi. The current number of international visitors has reached 31.1 million, with a target of 32 million by the end of 2025.

While some foreign governments have issued travel advisories due to the border situation, he confirmed there have been no cancellations in major tourist areas.