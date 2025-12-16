Second Army warns public to avoid suspected drone debris due to bomb risk

The Second Army Area on Tuesday (December 16) issued a warning to the public, advising them to stay clear of any suspicious objects resembling drone wreckage or parts that may have fallen from drones. These items could potentially be modified into improvised explosive devices, which could detonate due to impact, remote detonation, or static electricity in the area.

The Second Army Area stressed that if such objects are found, people should immediately move away from the scene and contact authorities or call the security hotline at 1374 to prevent danger and ensure everyone's safety.

The Second Army Area also assured the public that it is closely monitoring the situation and fully committed to safeguarding national sovereignty and the safety of citizens. The public was urged to follow official updates and have confidence in the security forces' efforts.