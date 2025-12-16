Natthapong presents "3 Thai" vision for 2026 election to reshape the nation

On December 16, 2025, Natthapong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party (Pachon), introduced the "3 Thai" concept as the party’s guiding vision for the 2026 general election, aiming to reshape the country. The "3 Thai" pillars are:

“Thai No Grey” (a transparent government), “Thai Equal” (fair distribution of power and opportunities), and “Thai Up-to-date” (a modern, efficient government).





He emphasized that the 2026 election is not just another vote, but a decisive moment in the country's future. Natthapong noted that for the past 15 years, Thai people’s voices have not truly determined the government, as the country has faced repeated military coups and undemocratic power structures.

Natthapong said Thailand has the potential to emerge from its ongoing crises. He emphasized the need for a stable government with strong political will to address the nation’s challenges. The "3 Thai" vision aims to create a government that is transparent, efficient, and for the people.