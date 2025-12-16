Natthapong presents "3 Thai" vision for 2026 election to reshape the nation

On December 16, 2025, Natthapong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party (Pachon), introduced the "3 Thai" concept as the party’s guiding vision for the 2026 general election, aiming to reshape the country. The "3 Thai" pillars are:
He emphasized that the 2026 election is not just another vote, but a decisive moment in the country's future. Natthapong noted that for the past 15 years, Thai people’s voices have not truly determined the government, as the country has faced repeated military coups and undemocratic power structures.
Natthapong said Thailand has the potential to emerge from its ongoing crises. He emphasized the need for a stable government with strong political will to address the nation’s challenges. The "3 Thai" vision aims to create a government that is transparent, efficient, and for the people.
“Thai No Grey” means a government free from corruption and gray capital, with transparency and accountability achieved through public participation.
“Thai Equal” calls for equal access to opportunities and services, regardless of background or social status. Natthapong stressed decentralizing power to local communities, allowing them to manage resources and make decisions.
“Thai Up-to-date” envisions a modern government that uses technology effectively and manages the national budget wisely to improve people’s lives in all areas.
He concluded by saying that the 2026 election will be a turning point—it’s not just about choosing a political party, but about deciding whether to continue with the same failed political system or to start building a new Thailand.
"This is not a dream; it’s common-sense politics," Natthapong said. "The upcoming election is our chance to bring Thailand back to normal politics where people’s voices truly matter."