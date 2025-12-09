People's Party demands diplomacy, scammer crackdown in Thai-Cambodia conflict

Natthaphong held a press conference regarding the Thailand-Cambodia situation, stating that the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia has continued into its third day.
He is following the situation with deep concern for the more than 100,000 people who have been displaced across six provinces. Many schools and hospitals have been forced to close.
He extended his condolences to the families of at least three soldiers who died during the clashes and offered support to the many soldiers who were injured.
Natthaphong affirmed that the suffering of the people and the lives of Thai soldiers should not be sacrificed in this avoidable war, just as the lives of the 17 civilians and 18 soldiers were lost in the first round of fighting last July.
Hundreds of thousands of people, the elderly, and young children should not have to face the hardship of evacuation, leaving behind their livestock, farms, and homes, he said.
Natthaphong emphasises that a military-only approach is insufficient; diplomacy and a scammer crackdown must be employed in parallel.
He argued that if the government were to decisively address the core issue of the scammer networks that sustain the Hun Sen regime, the conflict could be permanently resolved.
He questioned whether the government's desired "Endgame" aligned with the people's call for a permanent solution.
He stressed that a total war to conquer a neighbouring country is practically impossible in the modern era, as it would lead to immense loss of life for Thai forces and would result in Thailand being internationally condemned as the aggressor.
A realistic resolution, therefore, means restoring a normal life for the people, free from the fear of war, and ensuring peaceful trade along the Thai-Cambodian border.
Natthaphong strongly agreed with the statement by Deputy Commander of the Second Army Region, Maj Gen Nat Sri-in, who said that no war is concluded without negotiation. To reach a negotiated settlement, the immediate objectives are as follows:
Natthaphong observed that the starting point for poor Thai-Cambodian relations, including the cause of the previous and current clashes, stems from the attempt to protect the scammer networks that sustain the Hun Sen regime.
He noted that the latest clashes occurred after the asset seizures targeting Ben Smith, Yim Leak, Kok An, and Chen Zhi, who are close advisors to Hun Sen and oversee the casino and scamming empire in Cambodia and abroad.
He urged the government to consider whether this clash is merely a diversionary tactic by Hun Sen.
He questioned if the government's full commitment to military engagement is playing into Hun Sen's hands, shifting the international focus from surrounding Cambodia on the scammer issue to surrounding Thailand on charges of invading a weaker nation.
While pursuing nationalist popularity might be achieved by fighting to the extreme, Natthaphong argued that if the shared goal is to pursue every avenue to achieve lasting and sustainable peace and security, to protect the people along the border, and to save the lives and limbs of all soldiers from a war fueled by Hun Sen’s political motives, then a military-only approach is not the way.
The way out of this problem is not solely through military operations, but through the three fronts he previously introduced:
(1) The Military Front:
(2) The Information and Diplomatic Front:
(3) The Scammer Crackdown Front:
The People's Party leader concluded that adhering to these principles will not only lead to a long-term solution but will also ensure Thailand is not disadvantaged on the world stage, enabling it to outmanoeuvre Hun Sen on the military, information, and diplomatic fronts.
He stressed that the government must establish a clear strategy: diplomacy paired with military pressure, aiming to compel Cambodia back to the negotiating table, with the scammer crackdown as the core focus.
"Stop taking detours. We must head straight for the core of the problem: pursuing the scammer crackdown to the fullest extent. We must turn this crisis into an opportunity to purge the elite groups who profit from the suffering of our people, and stop creating war to cover up their own crimes, using the blood and lives of soldiers and citizens as hostages."