People's Party demands diplomacy, scammer crackdown in Thai-Cambodia conflict

A Three-Pronged Approach for Resolution

Natthaphong strongly agreed with the statement by Deputy Commander of the Second Army Region, Maj Gen Nat Sri-in, who said that no war is concluded without negotiation. To reach a negotiated settlement, the immediate objectives are as follows:

Utilising military force to protect sovereignty must comply with international law, rules of engagement, and proportional retaliation to halt Cambodian aggression.

Conducting all operations with caution to avoid actions exceeding international norms, thus preventing Thailand from falling into Hun Sen’s trap of being labelled the aggressor.

Using diplomacy to pressure Cambodia back to the negotiating table, cooperating with the international community, and leveraging international mechanisms for Thailand's maximum benefit. The scammer issue must be the primary focus to garner support from global powers and all countries worldwide to stand with Thailand, defeating the Hun Sen regime through the crackdown on scammers and money laundering.

Addressing the Root Cause: Scammer Networks

Natthaphong observed that the starting point for poor Thai-Cambodian relations, including the cause of the previous and current clashes, stems from the attempt to protect the scammer networks that sustain the Hun Sen regime.

He noted that the latest clashes occurred after the asset seizures targeting Ben Smith, Yim Leak, Kok An, and Chen Zhi, who are close advisors to Hun Sen and oversee the casino and scamming empire in Cambodia and abroad.

He urged the government to consider whether this clash is merely a diversionary tactic by Hun Sen.

He questioned if the government's full commitment to military engagement is playing into Hun Sen's hands, shifting the international focus from surrounding Cambodia on the scammer issue to surrounding Thailand on charges of invading a weaker nation.

While pursuing nationalist popularity might be achieved by fighting to the extreme, Natthaphong argued that if the shared goal is to pursue every avenue to achieve lasting and sustainable peace and security, to protect the people along the border, and to save the lives and limbs of all soldiers from a war fueled by Hun Sen’s political motives, then a military-only approach is not the way.

Detailed Explanation of the Three Fronts

The way out of this problem is not solely through military operations, but through the three fronts he previously introduced:

(1) The Military Front:

He insisted that the use of military force must be a last resort, only after all other tools have been exhausted without success.

Any military action must comply with international rules and accepted practices to protect Thailand from being labelled the aggressor, a charge Cambodia has consistently used against Thailand.

Given that Cambodia is currently using heavy weapons against Thailand, the government's military decision should adhere to the principles of self-defence and proportional response to ensure that operations are seen internationally as managing an immediate threat, not an invasion.

He called on the government to emphasise de-escalation by setting limits on the scope of the fighting and proportional rules of engagement, while simultaneously utilising the second front: diplomacy.

(2) The Information and Diplomatic Front:

He stated that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's stance of rejecting further peace negotiations is extremely dangerous for Thailand, especially since even the Deputy Commander of the 2nd Army Region affirmed that all conflicts end at the negotiating table.

's stance of rejecting further peace negotiations is extremely dangerous for Thailand, especially since even the Deputy Commander of the 2nd Army Region affirmed that all conflicts end at the negotiating table. Conversely, military action should serve as leverage to pressure an uncooperative Cambodia, which has violated agreements, to return to the negotiations and abide by the signed peace accord.

By refusing negotiations, Thailand risks being disadvantaged and viewed as the aggressor by the international community, with the Hun Sen regime being the ultimate beneficiary.

The government must recognise that the objective of the fighting is self-defence and forcing Cambodia to adhere to the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords. This time, the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) must be empowered to work fully and meaningfully as a globally accepted neutral party to monitor violations, serving as a crucial mechanism to prevent future clashes.

. This time, the ( ) must be empowered to work fully and meaningfully as a globally accepted neutral party to monitor violations, serving as a crucial mechanism to prevent future clashes. The government should also move forward with pressuring Cambodia at the Ottawa Convention, following Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow's actions last week.

(3) The Scammer Crackdown Front:

The government must open an international front to isolate Cambodia by aggressively pursuing and eradicating the scammer networks, which are the lifeline of the Hun Sen regime.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs must coordinate cooperation with countries globally to utterly dismantle these scammers.

The government must maximise the benefit of the International Conference on Countering Scammers scheduled for December 17-18, pushing Thailand's role as the main host and coordinating international cooperation, as proposed by the People's Party and civil society.

Furthermore, the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) must be instructed to proceed with asset seizures against Thai individuals involved in scammer networks, not just foreign nationals like Ben Smith, Chen Zhi, Kok An, and Yim Leak. If the government is not serious about this, the Foreign Ministry's international coordination efforts will be seen as a mere farce, making Thailand an object of ridicule on the world stage.

The People's Party leader concluded that adhering to these principles will not only lead to a long-term solution but will also ensure Thailand is not disadvantaged on the world stage, enabling it to outmanoeuvre Hun Sen on the military, information, and diplomatic fronts.

He stressed that the government must establish a clear strategy: diplomacy paired with military pressure, aiming to compel Cambodia back to the negotiating table, with the scammer crackdown as the core focus.

"Stop taking detours. We must head straight for the core of the problem: pursuing the scammer crackdown to the fullest extent. We must turn this crisis into an opportunity to purge the elite groups who profit from the suffering of our people, and stop creating war to cover up their own crimes, using the blood and lives of soldiers and citizens as hostages."