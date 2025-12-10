US Museum Returns Four Ancient Thai Sculptures Smuggled Decades Ago

San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum formally repatriates 1,200-year-old bronze Prasaat Phokhon Chai statues to Thailand; artifacts due to arrive this month.

The United States has formally returned four priceless ancient bronze sculptures, known as the Prasat Phokhon Chai group, to Thailand.

The handover ceremony, hosted by the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco, marks a significant success in Thailand’s ongoing efforts to reclaim cultural heritage smuggled out of the country decades ago.

The artifacts—estimated to be between 1,200 and 1,300 years old—comprise three sculptures of Bodhisattvas and one Buddha statue, all traced back to archaeological sites in the present-day Buriram province of Thailand.

The official repatriation ceremony took place in San Francisco on 8 December 2025. All four sculptures are scheduled to be transported and arrive back in Thailand before the end of the month.

Tracing the Stolen Art

The successful return follows years of investigative work. The initial breakthrough came on 26 April 2025, when David Kellar, an investigator with the US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), notified the Thai Fine Arts Department.

Investigator Kellar reported that the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco had secured a resolution from its Board of Trustees to formally deaccession the four sculptures, known historically as the "Sculptures from Khao Plai Bat 2," clearing them for return to Thailand.

