US Museum Returns Four Ancient Thai Sculptures Smuggled Decades Ago

San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum formally repatriates 1,200-year-old bronze Prasaat Phokhon Chai statues to Thailand; artifacts due to arrive this month.
The United States has formally returned four priceless ancient bronze sculptures, known as the Prasat Phokhon Chai group, to Thailand.
The handover ceremony, hosted by the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco, marks a significant success in Thailand’s ongoing efforts to reclaim cultural heritage smuggled out of the country decades ago.
The artifacts—estimated to be between 1,200 and 1,300 years old—comprise three sculptures of Bodhisattvas and one Buddha statue, all traced back to archaeological sites in the present-day Buriram province of Thailand.
The official repatriation ceremony took place in San Francisco on 8 December 2025. All four sculptures are scheduled to be transported and arrive back in Thailand before the end of the month.
Tracing the Stolen Art
The successful return follows years of investigative work. The initial breakthrough came on 26 April 2025, when David Kellar, an investigator with the US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), notified the Thai Fine Arts Department.
Investigator Kellar reported that the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco had secured a resolution from its Board of Trustees to formally deaccession the four sculptures, known historically as the "Sculptures from Khao Plai Bat 2," clearing them for return to Thailand.
Krungthep Turakij reporter Walan Supakorn reported that Thai Culture Minister Sabida Thaiseth confirmed the repatriation, stating she had received a report from Fine Arts Department Director-General Phanombootra Chandarajoti.
The Thai delegation at the ceremony was led by Dr Suriya Chindawongse, Ambassador of Thailand to Washington D.C., joined by Tor Saralamp, Consul General in Los Angeles, and Daniel Lurie, the Mayor of San Francisco.
Historic Significance
Minister Sabida highlighted that the four bronze pieces date from the 13th to 14th Buddhist centuries and originate from the Phokhon Chai or Chalerm Phrakiat districts of Buriram.
They have been on the official pursuit list of Thailand's Committee for Tracking Thai Antiquities Back to Thailand since 2018.
The Committee had previously submitted comprehensive documentation to the US HSI via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to initiate the investigation into the ownership and provenance of the artifacts.
Following the handover, the Fine Arts Department assigned Nittaya Kanokmongkol, director of the National Museum Office, to travel to San Francisco to officially receive the sculptures from Dr Soyoung Lee, director of the Asian Art Museum.
Nittaya supervised the inspection and packaging necessary for the shipment back to Thailand.
The sculptures were originally smuggled out of Thailand beginning in 1964 (B.E. 2507) and subsequently passed through the hands of various private collectors and international museums.