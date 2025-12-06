Flip your Thai coin: Discover Bangkok’s temples

Each coin in your pocket can guide you to one of the city’s most iconic and sacred sites. In The Nation’s Special Report, we take a journey where the flip of a coin leads to some of Bangkok’s most revered temples, revealing not only their beauty but also their hidden stories.
First up, the 10-baht coin, your gateway to Wat Arun, the stunning Temple of Dawn, located on the banks of the Chao Phraya River.
This iconic landmark, dating back to the Ayutthaya period, was once home to the Emerald Buddha before it was moved to the Grand Palace.
With its towering 82-meter prang, decorated with porcelain and seashells, Wat Arun radiates under the morning sun, symbolising the rise of the Rattanakosin Kingdom.
Visitors can climb the prang for panoramic views of the river and the city, making it one of the most photographed spots in Bangkok.
Next, the 5-baht coin takes us to Wat Benchamabophit, better known as the Marble Temple.
Built in 1899 during King Rama V’s reign, this temple is a fusion of traditional Thai architecture and European influences.
Its gleaming Carrara marble, imported from Italy, gives it a luminous glow, earning it the nickname "Marble Temple." Not only is it a masterpiece of architecture, but it also serves as a royal site, housing the ashes of King Rama V.
The temple is both a spiritual and historical landmark, attracting visitors for its serene atmosphere and stunning design.
If you flip a 2-baht coin, you’re headed to Wat Saket, home of the Golden Mount (Phu Khao Thong).
This artificial hill, originally constructed during the Ayutthaya period and later restored by King Rama I, is crowned with a shining golden chedi. Inside, a relic of the Buddha, brought from India, is enshrined.
Every November, the temple hosts a massive fair, where pilgrims circle the mount under the full moon.
Climbing the 344 steps offers visitors a sweeping 360-degree view of Bangkok’s old town, making it one of the best spots in the city to watch the sunset.
Land on the 1-baht coin, and you’ve arrived at Wat Phra Kaew, the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, located within the Grand Palace complex.
Wat Phra Kaew is Thailand’s most sacred temple, home to the Emerald Buddha, carved from a single block of jade.
The temple, completed in 1784 under King Rama I, marks the founding of Bangkok as the capital of Thailand.
Inside, visitors can view intricate murals depicting the Ramayana, one of the greatest works of Thai art and literature.
Only the King is allowed to change the robes of the Emerald Buddha, a ritual that takes place each season.
Each Thai coin holds a unique story, taking you on a journey through the spiritual heart of Bangkok.
Whether you’re visiting the sacred Wat Phra Kaew or the serene Wat Arun, the flip of a coin opens a window to Thailand’s rich cultural heritage.
So next time you hold a Thai coin, take a moment to reflect; it may just lead you to your next adventure.