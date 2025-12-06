Flip your Thai coin: Discover Bangkok’s temples

Each coin in your pocket can guide you to one of the city’s most iconic and sacred sites. In The Nation’s Special Report, we take a journey where the flip of a coin leads to some of Bangkok’s most revered temples, revealing not only their beauty but also their hidden stories.

Wat Arun: Temple of Dawn (10 Baht Coin)

First up, the 10-baht coin, your gateway to Wat Arun, the stunning Temple of Dawn, located on the banks of the Chao Phraya River.

This iconic landmark, dating back to the Ayutthaya period, was once home to the Emerald Buddha before it was moved to the Grand Palace.

With its towering 82-meter prang, decorated with porcelain and seashells, Wat Arun radiates under the morning sun, symbolising the rise of the Rattanakosin Kingdom.

Visitors can climb the prang for panoramic views of the river and the city, making it one of the most photographed spots in Bangkok.