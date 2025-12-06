TMD warns of increased rainfall in the South as new tropical system forms over the western Pacific

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Saturday that a moderate high-pressure system from China has expanded to cover the upper North, Northeast, and the South China Sea, bringing easterly winds that transport significant moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand into the country.

This weather pattern will result in more rain across Thailand, with isolated heavy rainfall expected in the South, while the upper regions will see scattered showers. Cool morning temperatures are likely in the upper country.

The TMD advises residents in the upper country and upper South to beware of rain, thunderstorms, and accumulated rainfall. Farmers should take precautions to prevent crop damage. People living in the upper regions should also take care of their health due to variable weather conditions and beware of fire hazards caused by dry air, while all travellers should exercise caution in areas of poor visibility.

Over the Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach 1-2 metres, exceeding 2 metres during thunderstorms. All vessels in both the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.