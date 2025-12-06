TMD warns of increased rainfall in the South as new tropical system forms over the western Pacific

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Saturday that a moderate high-pressure system from China has expanded to cover the upper North, Northeast, and the South China Sea, bringing easterly winds that transport significant moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand into the country.
This weather pattern will result in more rain across Thailand, with isolated heavy rainfall expected in the South, while the upper regions will see scattered showers. Cool morning temperatures are likely in the upper country.
The TMD advises residents in the upper country and upper South to beware of rain, thunderstorms, and accumulated rainfall. Farmers should take precautions to prevent crop damage. People living in the upper regions should also take care of their health due to variable weather conditions and beware of fire hazards caused by dry air, while all travellers should exercise caution in areas of poor visibility.
Over the Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach 1-2 metres, exceeding 2 metres during thunderstorms. All vessels in both the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.
The department also noted that a strong low-pressure area east of the Philippines is likely to intensify into a tropical cyclone and move across the Philippines into the South China Sea.
The next storm name on the regional list, following Typhoon KOTO, will be NOKANE, a name contributed by Lao PDR, meaning a type of bird.
The TMD emphasised that although this new storm is forming between December 8-10 over the central South China Sea, the public should not be alarmed. Winter’s cool air mass often acts as a “storm trap”, weakening or dissipating tropical systems when they meet cold air — meaning this developing system is unlikely to pose a serious threat.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cool to cold. Isolated light rain. Minimum temperature 15-20 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Cold to very cold on mountain tops: minimum temperatures of 6-16 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-15 km/hr.
Northeast: Cool in the morning and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Isolated light rain mostly in the lower part. Minimum temperature 17-22 °C. Maximum temperature 29-33 °C. Cold on mountain tops: minimum temperatures of 11-14 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr.
Central: Morning cool. Isolated rain mostly in Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon and Ratchaburi. Minimum temperature 21-22 °C. Maximum temperature 29-32 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
East: Isolated light rain. Minimum temperature 21-24 °C Maximum temperature 31-33 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershower.
South (East Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat Minimum temperature 21-24 °C. Maximum temperature 28-33 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershower.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre, above 1 metre offshore and above 2 metres in thundershower.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Isolated rain. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C. Maximum temperature 30-31 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-20 km/hr.