Pesticide, herbicide and mould toxin found in Myanmar chillies bound for Thailand

Laboratory tests on both dried and fresh chilli samples exported to Thailand revealed residues of the pesticides Chlorpyrifos and Triazophos, the herbicide Glyphosate, and the mould toxin Aflatoxin, officials said.
The contaminated products were shipped by 11 companies through the Myawaddy border plant quarantine station and one company through the Mawtaung station, the ministry added.
Following the findings, the ministry announced that companies planning to export chilli to Thailand must submit product samples for testing at the ISO-17025–certified Agricultural Produce Quality Testing Laboratory under the Department of Plant Protection before their shipments are approved.
Aflatoxin, a toxic substance produced by certain moulds, is known to occur in crops such as corn, chilli, turmeric, beans, and sunflower seeds, but is most commonly found in peanuts and chillies.
Experts note that Aflatoxin levels increase depending on temperature and humidity, and high concentrations in chillies pose serious health risks.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network